President Trump’s approval rating has improved in the wk since the election, +3% while his disapproval has dropped similarly, Rasmussen Reports said Tuesday.

With 52% of likely voters approving of President Trump’s job performance, up from 49% on 3 November, while the number of people disapproving of his job performance dropped to 47%, down from 50%.

Of those approving, 42% strongly approved, while 39% strongly disapproved.

President Trump’s approval index, the difference between those that strongly approve and strongly disapprove, is the highest its been since 4 September when he was at +4.

.President Trump’s numbers are better than his predecessor, Barack Hussein Obama, who had a 51% approval rating on the same day in his 1st term.

Rasmussen is 1 of the most accurate pre-election national polls.

The Rasmussen survey is a national rolling -day 3rolling average of 1,500 likely voters, 500 each night, taken by phone and an online survey tool. It has a margin of error of 2.5 pts.

