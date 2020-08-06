President Trump “Winning Big With Swing Voters”

President Trump is in the race in Key battleground states on the strength of support from swing voters. Click here for The Zogby Poll released Wednesday.

“What is keeping things close is President Trump’s domination of swing voters,” Zogby Analytics wrote in its release. “A good portion of these voters live in large cities, are aged 30-49, and say their finances are better off than they were 4 years ago.

In order for Trump to get back to his winning ways he will need to maintain a big lead among swing voters and he must also find a way to win Back women, suburban voters and Independents from Biden’s clutches.”

Among the likely voters in the poll that are designated as swing voters, President Trump gets at least 60% support in each the 4 battleground states polled: Florida (68%), North Carolina (63%), Ohio (60%), and Pennsylvania (73%).

Sleepy Joe Biden has not been convincing to them: Florida (23%), North Carolina (20%), Ohio (21%), and Pennsylvania (18%).

Mr. Biden does have a 4-pt lead in North Carolina (44%-40%), but the 3 other states are virtual ties that remain within the margin of error:

  • Florida: Trump 43%-Biden 43%.
  • Ohio: Biden 43%-Trump 41%.
  • Pennsylvania: Biden 44%-Trump 43%.

The Zogby Analytics Poll was conducted among likely voters in four battleground states: Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania; 21-23 July.

