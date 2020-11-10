President Trump Will Not Concede, All Legal Votes Will be Recounted

#PresidentTrump #victory #legal #votes #recounted

Here are the Talking Points, as follows:

1. Only the Electoral College or the various state legislatures can declare a candidate the winner. To base this decision on network vote totals and projections and to call Joe Biden the president-elect is irresponsible.

2. The recounts in Arizona, Georgia, and the other states are likely to go heavily for Trump. Most of the likely errors or invalid votes took place on mailed in ballots. Machine votes are harder to tamper with. Since Mr. Biden won about 70% of mail-in votes and absentee ballots, it is likely that most of the discarded mail ballots will be subtracted from the Biden total.

3. The networks currently give Trump 214 electorate voters, 270 is the victory mark

4. Alaska, where Trump has led by 2:1 all week and is now more than 50% counted will likely throw its 3 votes to President Trump giving him 217.

5. President Trump has also led in North Carolina (15 votes) and his margin of 75,000 has not diminished. He will undoubtedly carry North Carolina. Like Alaska, the MSM will not call it for President Trump to promote the illusion of a Biden victory. North Carolina would bring President Trump’s vote to 232.

6. The vote count in Arizona shows President Trump’s deficit shrinking from 30,000 on Friday to 18,500 Saturday with about 100-K left to count. After Arizona (11 votes). is fully counted, it will go through a recount subject to the pro-Trump bias identified in point 2. If he wins Arizona, he will have 243 votes.

7. In Georgia (16 votes), Mr. Biden leads by only 8400 votes, a margin that has been dropping. Like Arizona, President Trump may still win the count and, if not, would have a very good chance of prevailing in the recount. With Georgia, President Trump will have 259 votes

8. Wisconsin (10 votes) is tallied as having been won by Mr. Biden by 21,000 votes but a recount is happening due to “glitches”. Given the facts enumerated in point 2, there is a very good chance President Trump will carry Wisconsin. The recount process in Wisconsin is uniquely fair and transparent so President Trump may well flip the state. If he does, he will have 269 votes, 1 vote shy of victory.

7. It then comes down Pennsylvania and its 20 votes. The Supreme Court provisionally allowed ballots to be counted if they arrived before Friday, 6 November and were postmarked before election day, 3 November and ordered late votes to be segregated.

When SC Justice Alito was informed that the state had not segregated the late votes, as required in the Court’s decision, Justice Alito reaffirmed the necessity of enforcing the court order.

Mr. Biden currently leads by about 30,000 votes in Pennsylvania. The number of late arriving ballots far exceeds this total, the state has not yest published this data. Justice Alito and a Court majority may throw out the late ballots, likely delivering the state to President Trump.

In addition, for the reasons stated above, a recount of legal ballots is likely to give President Trump a decisive advantage. If he wins Pennsylvania, he will have 289 votes and a victory.

The Big Q: Will there be a recount in Pennsylvania?

The Big A: The law requires 1 if the margin is under 0.5%, we do not know yet.

There are 2 ways to trigger a recount: 1st, the Supreme Court could order 1 after the vote counters flagrantly violated Justice Alito’s order to segregate the votes that he had to re-issue it.

Remember this, 4 Justices wanted to reconsider whether to allow late ballots entirely, but the Court deadlocked 4-4. Now with Justice Barrett seated it may take a different view, particularly if the Presidency hangs in the balance.

2nd, Article II Section 1 of the US Constitution reads: “Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress.”

The Pennsylvania Legislature, both houses solidly Republican may choose to demand a recount before appointing electors. To build the case for doing so, it may hold hearings into the allegations of fraud so as to help the voters of the state understand how flagrantly their votes were mishandled.

The leader of the State Senate in Pennsylvania and the Speaker of the State Assembly held a press conference announcing their intention to “audit” the vote counting process, so expect it to happen.

As Yogi Berra famously declared: “It is not over until the fat lady sings“, she has not.

Making and Keeping America Great!

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!