President Trump Will Keep His Promises to America’s Workers in His 2nd Term

President Trump made the following 6 promises to American workers Thursday in Ohio if he is reelected in November.

During a speech to workers at a Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) manufacturing facility in Benton Harbor, Ohio, President Trump declared he had kept all of his Y 2016 campaign promises to the American worker, including his promise to replace the NAFTA trade deal and end former President Barack Hussein Obama’s proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership.

“I didn’t back down from my promises, and I kept every single one,” he said.

President Trump outlined his agenda for American workers if elected to a 2nd term.

Defeat The China Virus:“1st and foremost, we will defeat the China virus,” he said to the workers gathered for his speech.“It’s bad, and we have made tremendous strides. We are attacking the virus from every angle and through this aggressive strategy, we will win the war and it will happen sooner than people think,” he added.

Rebuild American manufacturing:“My 2nd promise to you is this, we will rise from the current adversity of this horrible invisible enemy and we will be more prosperous and resilient than ever before.” He said he would maintain a climate for growth with low taxes, fewer regulations, and using the Defense Production Act to mobilize the industrial capacity of the United States.

Build America into a Center of Medical Manufacturing:“My 3rd promise is to build on these gains to turn America into the premier medical manufacturing, pharmacy, and drugstore of the world,” he said. The coronavirus pandemic, Trump explained, proved that America could never count on other countries to deliver critical medicines, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment during a pandemic.“We cannot rely on China and other nations across the globe that could one day deny us products in a time of need,” he said. “We can’t do it.”As the federal government is one of the largest customers of medical goods, it will help boost American manufacturing.“We’ll be making our product here, safely, beautifully, inexpensively, we are reasserting American economic independence.”

Move Millions of Manufacturing Jobs Back to America: “My 4th promise to American workers: Beyond our medical supply chains over the next 4 years, we will onshore millions of new manufacturing jobs, across many other critical sectors that are vital to our national security and prosperity,” he said. He also said he will continue enacting policies to drive up the development and manufacturing of important items.

Using Tariffs to Fight for Fair Trade: “My 5th promise to American workers is to bring back American jobs and factories using every tool at my disposal, including tariffs,” he said. “To be a strong nation, America must be a manufacturing nation and not be led by a bunch of fools,” he said. “That means protecting our national industrial base.”

Put American Workers 1st: “My 6th and final promise today is to forever uphold the commitment I made from the beginning, I will always put American workers 1st, always.”

President Trump said he will work for all workers, unionized or not, and said he would continue fighting China for fairer trade.

He reminded the audience that former Vice President Joe Biden repeatedly let them down in the administration led by former President Barack Hussein Obama.

“The Obama and Biden administration were a joke, and they were happy to let China win, your jobs disappear, and your factory to close,” he said.

