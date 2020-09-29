President Trump will Give the US 4 More Years of Economic Growth

#PresidentTrump #economic #growth

There are a lot of things going on in the financial markets, and there are a lot of reasons why markets are very active, but concerns about vaccines, China virus cases, and disappointment in central banks are not driving the markets.

Vaccines are getting closer and closer to becoming a reality, treatments are getting better and better, cases are dropping, and the death rate continues to indicate a lower and lower risk.

Those things have an impact on markets in the sense that they are triggering more optimism.

We continue to see economic data outperform and we are seeing more and more people getting back to work, fewer and fewer people being laid off, more people buying homes, productivity marks continue to be respectable, retail sales numbers continue strong, and some of the recent numbers have been the highest we have seen in 14 yrs.

The markets have been very active both to the Northside and the Southside. Yet, in a time when MSM is trying very hard to scare everybody including Wall Street, that has not happened. Tune out the Noise!

But every time we see things like single-digit unemployment rates again, the enthusiasm about the market will continue.

Most traders and Wall Street analysts understand that, on 4 November no 1 will be hearing anything about the China virus and, hopefully, President Trump is elected to his 2nd term, and will be looking at another 4 yrs of pro-business, pro-growth, pro-jobs, pro-private sector, pro-military, pro-law enforcement and anti-taxes and regulatory burden and pro-America.

We the People hold the Key to saving America from going to a place from which we will never return, we just need to show up at the voting booth. It is far easier to do that than to try to figure out how to navigate a new Socialist regime.

“In business when we see a Chief Executive Officer on the right course, producing positive results, my experience, as the leading middle market turnaround and emerging business expert in the US, is to leave that person alone. Forget personalities, as difficult and disruptive they are to understand, and look at the objects and results, but actual and pending.

“Too often people get side-tracked with personalities or go on the defensive as obstructionists – opposing every step along the way. My professional opinion is forget that. A CEO is judged by results, not by personality. Our people want to go back to work and put food on their table plus keep their shelters as the prime element of their agenda.

“Well, our Country finally has a real, performance-driven CEO and one who is willing to be judged by what no other President has dared to do – that of measuring results against forecasted performance – what we refer to as a pre-election Platform.

“Well, now we have such a CEO, who does not even take a salary and puts America FIRST – regardless of sex, race, creed or personal gain. So, let him run with the Ball as we say in Business, and let Politics be damn,” says Bruce WD Barren, Chairman of The EMCO/ Hanover Group.

Monday, the major US stock market indexes finished at: DJIA +410.10 at 27574.06, NAS Comp +203.96 at 11117.55, S&P 500 +53.14 at 3351.60

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in at 846-M/shares exchanged

HeffX-LTN’s overall technical outlook for the major US stock market indexes is Bullish with a Very Bullish bias.

NAS Comp +23.9% YTD

S&P 500 +3.7% YTD

DJIA -3.3% YTD

Russell 2000 -9.5% YTD

Looking Ahead: The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index for September, the S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index for July, and the Advance August reports for Intl Trade in Goods, Retail Inventories, and Wholesale Inventories will be released Tuesday.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!