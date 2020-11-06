President Trump: “We Want an Honest Election, Count Only Legal Ballots” (Video)

#PresidentTrump #Election #Democracy #Votes #Ballots #legal #corruption

Thursday evening, President Trump called out election “corruption” and attempts to “rig an election” and “manufacture results” in a White House press conference.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” President Trump told reporters in the briefing. “If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.”

President Trump added a call for Democrat Joe Biden and others to stop calling for all votes to be counted and to specify “legal” ballots.

“I challenge Joe and every Democrat to clarify that they only want legal votes,” he said. “Because they talk about votes, and I think they should use the word legal, legal votes. We want every legal vote counted. I want every legal vote counted. We want openness and transparency, no secret chat rooms, no mystery ballots, no illegal votes being cast after election day.

“You have Election Day and the laws are very strong and that you have an Election Day. And they don’t want votes cast after election day, and they want the process to be an honest one – so important. We want an honest election; we want an honest count.”

President Trump added he is trying to defend the integrity of American Democracy and elections.

“Our goal is to defend the integrity of the election,” he said. “We will not allow this corruption to steal such and important election, or any election for that matter. And we cannot allow anybody to silence our voters and manufacture results.”

He said he “predicted” this election chaos with his rebuke of mass mail-in voting.

“I have been talking about mail-in voting for a long time,” he continued. “It has destroyed our system; it is a corrupt system. And it makes people corrupt, even if they are not by nature, but they become corrupt.

“It’s too easy. They want to find out how many votes they need and then they seem to be able to find them. They wait and wait and then they find them.”

Earlier Thursday, Amb. Ric Grenell said the “Harry Reid machine” has led to illegal voting in Nevada, including the casting of ballots by voters who are no longer legal residents or are long dead.

During a press conference in Las Vegas, Amb. Grenell and other officials announced their legal action, saying illegal voting practices have occurred in Nevada. Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt noted that “thousands of ballots” have been found “in trash cans in apartment buildings.”

