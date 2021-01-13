President Trump was Not the Cause of the Domestic Terrorist Attack on the Capitol Building

#PresidentTrump #CapitolBuilding #Terrorist #Attack #Congress

The MSM and pundits discussion of the rioting last wk in Washington, DC have not been based on logic or reason

Looking at President Trump’s statements, the real cause of the riots was the lack of the response of the Capitol Police.

President Trump did not incite the riots. He did encouraged his supporters to come to Washington for the “Stop the Steal” march.

He spoke to the crowd and advocated why he thought the election was stolen, which is of course a permissible claim even if you disagree.

On 3 occasions during his speech, President Trump encouraged his supporters to March to the Capitol Building and cheer for Trump’s election.

President Trump did not state or imply that anyone should attack and breach the Capitol Building, vandalize it or accost the lawmakers. In fact, he specifically stated that their protest should be peaceful.

His 3 statements are as follows:

“And, after this, we’re going to walk down, and I’ll be there with you, we’re going to walk down, we’re going to walk down, any one you want but I think right here, we’re going to walk down to the Capitol and we’re going to cheer on our brave Senators, Congressmen and women.” “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building, to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.“ “We’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue. I love Pennsylvania Avenue. And we’re going to the Capitol and we’re going to try and give, the Democrats are hopeless, they’re never voting for anything, not even one vote. But we’re going to try and give our Republicans, the weak ones, because the strong ones don’t need any of our help. We’re going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country. So let’s walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.”

It is blatantly unfair and unjust to blame President Trump for something he did not say or even imply.

People, especially politicians, should not blame President Trump because domestic terrorist rioted disguised as his supporters.

It does not make logical sense for President Trump to encourage an attack and breach of the Capitol Building.

The Big Q: Why not?

The Big A’s:

President Trump and his allies in Congress had a strategy for challenging the election (i.e., objecting to the counting of states’ electors), and a riot would interrupt this strategy. If the objection strategy failed, President Trump would have realized that a riot would not have prevented Congress from eventually counting the electoral votes and certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the election. President Trump would have known that the MSM and many Americans would turn against him for inciting a riot. He would have known that a riot would overshadow the accomplishments of his Presidency. President Trump has taken action to protect federal statues and monuments, and destruction of the Capitol would be out of phase to his prior positions. President Trump during his Presidency has always called for “Law & Order” and condemned civil unrest.

The domestic terrorists lead the Capitol Building attack, trespassed without resistance, vandalized and stole property, and committed a serious of other federal crimes. President Trump did not make these terrorist commit these acts, but they and others did.

Throughout history people riot and commit crimes. The lack of the Capitol Polices presence, though not a cause of the riots, created the situation in which the terrorist were able to breach the Capitol Building.

The Capitol Police and the Pentagon knew for wks that President Trump was planning the 6 January march, and, given the size of all prior Trump rallies, law enforcement knew that the rally would attract hundreds of thousands of supporters from across the country.

None of the attendees at President Trump’s prior rallies were not violent, but there were those from BLM and Antifa that tried to create violence and failed.

The Capitol Police were discouraged by lawmaker not to plan for this possibility and were prepared to quell any unrest that might occur.

Again, the Capitol Police knew that other Trump rallies drew violent counter-protesters outside the rallies and that it would need to deal with the possibility, they chose not to.

Finally, the Capito Police likely knew (the FBI knew) that anti-Trump’rs such as BLM and Antifa would disguise themselves as Trump supporters would riot or commit violence as they had done unthwarted last Summer in major Democrat controlled cities across the country.

The electors certification event was a target for all types of bad players from terrorists, domestic and foreign, to hostile foreign governments. The gathering should be heavily protected and the Congress controlled Capitol Police were effectively told to “lay low“. We can draw the inference that the biggest bad player was Congress itself.

The level of security should have been at least the same as for the President’s State of the Union address.

The Capitol Police who did responce should have never been put in the position of protecting lawmakers and fighting rioters with an insufficient personnel, a lack of adequate fencing or structural protections, and not anti-riot equipment.

Those men and women who unlocked the doors and let the terroirs in are criminals, those who protested and were fired are heroes.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!