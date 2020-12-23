President Trump Wants Aid for Americans, and Threatens to Veto ‘Over Porked’ Aid/Relief/Stimulus Bill

#PresidentTrump #aid/relief/stimulus #Americans

Trump Will Not Sign Stimulus Bill, Calls for $2,000 Direct Payments to Americans

“Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists, and special interests,” President Trump said on Tuesday night. “While sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it.”

President Trump said that he will veto the bill unless Congress can provide more money in stimulus payments and loans to small businesses in the midst of the virus chaos.

“I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple,” he said. “I am also asking Congress to get rid of the unnecessary and wasteful items in this legislation.”

President Trump said that Congress must send him a suitable piece of legislation or else the next administration will have to sign off on the measure. “And maybe that administration will be me,” he added.

The President pointed to hundreds of millions of dollars tagged for the Egyptian military, Cambodia, Burma, “gender programs” in Pakistan, and numerous other countries.

These provisions were also singled out by progressives and conservatives alike as an example of pork-barrel spending.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) responded in a Tweet. She agreed with President Trump’s $2,000 and said that Democrats are ready to bring the matter to the floor by unanimous consent this coming week.

President Trump noted that tens of millions of dollars are going to the Kennedy Center “which is not even open for business,” as well as the National Gallery of Arts and the Smithsonian, and Why?

Other non-virus chaos measures including combating the spread of Asian carp in the Great Lakes area, construction projects at the FBI, and several others, and Why?

The President said that no stimulus payments are to be doled out to “illegal aliens” and their families.

Economist Bruce WD Barren told me in an interview that the $900-B wasteful spending bill provides hardworking taxpayers just $600 in relief payments, and that the “the President should redirect all of the $300 billion in unused coronavirus pandemic relief funds to The People.”

He added that not enough cash is being provided to small business owners who have suffered during the pandemic induced lockdowns.

Mr. Barrens thinking is aligned with President Trump’s

“We have $300 billion ready to go, all Congress has to do is say, ‘Use it.’ I’d like to use it without their permission but I guess I’m not allowed,” President Trump said.

“There’s a theory that I do have to do that, but I’d rather be up front and I’d like to get approval from Congress.”

Trump called on Democrats in Congress to issue a “one sentence approval” for him to redirect the funds.

