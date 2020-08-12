President Trump, “Very Seriously Mulling a Capital Gains Tax Cut”

President Trump, “Very Seriously Mulling a Capital Gains Tax Cut”

President Trump said he is “very seriously” considering a capital gains tax cut.

We are looking at also considering a capital gains tax cut, which would create a lot more jobs,” President Trump said at a White House news conference.

The President cannot unilaterally cut the 20% long-term capital gains rate without Congress, but some advisers tell him he could issue an executive order that would slash tax bills for investors when they sell assets.

The move, known as indexing capital gains to inflation, adjusts the original purchase price of an asset when it is sold so no tax is paid on appreciation tied to inflation.

