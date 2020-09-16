President Trump Unveils Plan for Free C-19 Coronavirus Vaccinations

#PresidentTrump #free #C19coronavirus #vaccinations #DOD #CDC #FDA #WarpSpeed

Wednesday, the federal government outlined a sweeping plan to make vaccines for C-19 coronavirus available for free to all Americans once a safe and effective shot is established and widely accepted.

In a report to Congress and an accompanying plan for states and localities, federal health agencies and the Defense Department (DOD) sketched out complex plans for a vaccination campaign to begin gradually in January or even later this year, eventually ramping up to reach any American who wants a shot.

The Pentagon is involved with the distribution of vaccines, but civilian health workers would be the 1s giving shots.

The campaign is “much larger in scope and complexity than seasonal influenza or other previous outbreak-related vaccination responses,” says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Although President Trump asserted Tuesday in a town hall that a vaccine could be 3-4 wks away.

The highlights of the plan include the following:

For most vaccines, people will need 2 doses, 21 to 28 days apart. Double-dose vaccines will have to come from the same drugmaker. There could be several vaccines from different manufacturers approved and available.

Vaccination of the US population will be a ‘marathon‘. Initially there may be a limited supply of vaccines, and the focus will be on protecting health workers, other essential employees, and people in vulnerable groups. “Early in the COVID-19 vaccination program there may be a limited supply of vaccine and vaccine efforts may focus on those critical to the response, providing direct care and maintaining societal functions, as well as those at highest risk for developing severe illness,” CDC Director Robert Redfield said . A 2nd and 3rd phase would expand vaccination to the entire population.

The vaccine itself will be free of charge, thanks to billions of dollars in taxpayer funding approved by Congress and allocated by The Trump Administration. The goal is that patients will not be separately charged for administration of their shots, and officials say they are working to ensure that’s the case for all Medicare recipients and uninsured people as well those covered by insurance at their jobs.

States and local communities will need to devise precise plans for receiving and locally distributing vaccines, some of which will require special handling such as refrigeration or freezing. States and cities have a month to submit plans.

A massive IT effort will be needed to track who is getting which vaccines and when, and the Key challenge involves getting multiple public and private databases to link with each other.

Distribution is under the umbrella of Operation Warp Speed, a White House-backed initiative to have vaccines ready to ship in 24 hrs from when a version is given emergency use approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Several formulations are undergoing final trials.“We are working closely with our state and local public health partners … to ensure that Americans can receive the vaccine as soon as possible and vaccinate with confidence,”

HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement Wednesday. “Americans should know that the vaccine development process is being driven completely by science and the data.”

Paul Mango, HHS deputy chief of staff for policy, said in an interview that every American should be able to obtain a vaccine by April.

“We are under contract to get enough doses, and we have line of sight right now into the clinical trials such that we believe” the FDA will approve shots before the end of the year, Mr. Mango said. “The combination of those 2 will permit us to vaccinate every American before the end of 1st Quarter 2021.”

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!