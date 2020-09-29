President Trump Transformed the GOP into the Party of the Blue-collar Worker

#PresidentTrump #GOP #China #trade #immigration

President Trump transformed the GOP into the Champion of blue-collar workers pitting it against a “four corners” of American business interests that do not want to alienate China: technology, entertainment, Wall Street, and the NBA.

“We are up against the 4 corners of the country,” White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said Monday.

“Hollywood, Silicon Valley, Wall Street, and the NBA all see their fortunes rise with China. There are too many people in the global elite in this country who want to make a fast and big buck in China, and they do not care about blue-collar Americans.”

Mr. Navarro specifically identified NBA players and the league as hypocrites, pointing to their activism with regard to claims of “systemic racism” in the US but ignoring racism in China.

“You see the NBA athletes,” Mr. Navarro said. “They are elite activists trying to take the high moral ground in the USA, but they just ‘shut up and dribble’ in China.”

Mr. Navarro said those who express not aggravating China due to trade relationships exemplify much of the divisions in American society.

“It is in many ways a reflection of the class warfare we are seeing,” Mr. Navarro said. “Donald Trump has turned the Republican Party into the party of the working class.”

He added President Trump’s immigration policies also shows his support for the working class.

“We had the unemployment rate down to 3.5%, that was the 1st time we saw blue-collar wages and wages for Hispanics and blacks go up,” he said. “That is what we need to have a prosperous and stable society.

“You know President Trump put a moratorium on foreign visas to the end of the year. I am not going to worry about opening the door to more immigration until we get unemployment back to 3.5%.”

Further, he has virtually eliminated illegal immigration at the southern border according to a recent ICE report.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!