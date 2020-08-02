President Trump to Dr. ‘Doom’ Fauci on Virus Testing: “Wrong!”

#PresidentTrump #Virus #testing

In a direct rebuke of the infectious disease ‘expert‘ who helped guide The Trump Administration’s global coronavirus response, President Trump called out Dr. ‘Doom’ Fauci as “Wrong” on slowing the spread in the US.

President Trump Tweeted: “Wrong! We have more cases because we have tested far more than any other country, 60,000,000. If we tested less, there would be less cases. How did Italy, France & Spain do? Now Europe sadly has flare ups. Most of our governors worked hard & smart. We will come back STRONG!”

President Trump’s comments came in response to Dr. Doom Fauci’s comments to the House select subcommittee investigating The Trump Administration’s virus response, Dr, Fauci said:

“If you look at what happened in Europe when they shut down or locked down or went into shelter-in-place – however you want to describe it – they really did it to the tune of about 95-plus percent of the country did that. When you actually look at what we did, even though we shut down, even though it created a great deal of difficulty, we really functionally shutdown only 50% in the sense of the totality of the country.“

While Dr. Doom Fauci might be technically correct in his estimations, those comments do not distinctly qualify as Europe is a group of individual countries, while the United States is a collection of a number of states, each with its own respective Governors in charge.

The C-19 coronavirus testing has now ramped up to around 820,000 tests per day, whereas before, when the country was shut down, the testing was far less robust to determine the precise number of cases, making Dr. Doom Fauci’s above comment about the effectiveness of the US shutdowns pure speculation.

Earlier, President Trump said Dr. Fauci is a “little bit of an alarmist” but that we have a “great relationship.” Sounds like the ‘Kiss of Death‘ to me.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!