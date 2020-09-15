President Trump Stresses Forest Management over ‘climate change’ on Wildfires

By on

President Trump stressed the need for forest management as a way to combat the wildfires raging in the US West as he landed in California Monday for a briefing on the crisis, saying climate change was a longer term issue.

This is one of the biggest burns we’ve ever seen and we have to do a lot about forest management. Obviously forest management in California is very important, and now it extends to Washington and extends also to Oregon,” President Trump said before meeting with California Governor Gavin Newsom and other officials.

