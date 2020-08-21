President Trump Rightfully Sent Troops To Protect Southern Border

By on

President Trump Rightfully Sent Troops To Protect Southern Border

#PresidentTrump #troops #southernborder

The Trump Administration had the legal right to send the active-duty troops to the southern US border to support the Department of Homeland Security, an Inspector General’s report found.

Some Democratic lawmakers in Congress disputed the legality of the move, but the Defense Department Inspector General’s Office reported that the deployments and the agency’s funding of them were legal.

In April 2018, President Trump authorized the deployment of National Guard troops to assist Border Patrol agents. He later sent active-duty military troops to the border. The troops are expected to continue their missions to the US-Mexico through 30 September 2021.

In September 2019, 34 Democratic members of Congress sent a letter to the IG to initiate the inspection.

Specifically, the congressional Democrats asked for the watchdog to investigate the use of personnel and funds under Title 10. That language highlights authorized use cases of the military.

A Pentagon spokesperson said roughly 2,600 active-duty personnel and approximately 2,450 National Guard members were sent to the southern border in June. He added that 600 more active-duty troops also deployed “to help address coronavirus health protection measures.”

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , , , ,

President Trump Rightfully Sent Troops To Protect Southern Border added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. The Voter Backlash Against the Far-left Will be Brutal
  2. Next Trump Aid/Relief/Stimulus Focused on Restarting Schools, Jobs, Cutting Payroll Tax
  3. Trey Gowdy to President Trump, “Something fishy is going on”
  4. Like Him or Not Donald J Trump is America’s Best President Ever