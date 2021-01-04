President Trump Re the “Stop the Steal” Rally: “I will be there, Historic day!”

Wednesday, 6 January, as the joint session of Congress hears the House and Senate Electoral College objections, 1000s of President Trump’s supporters will be in Washington, DC, protesting voter and election fraud.

President Trump Tweeted Sunday in response to the “Stop the Steal” rally: “I will be there, Historic day!”

Groups of Republicans in the House and Senate are planning to voice objections to the Electoral College, setting up debate in both chambers on whether to certify the election results.

Demonstrations are planned at the Washington Monument, the Freedom Plaza, and the Capitol.

The right-wing group Proud Boys vowed to be in the crowd to protect against violent, destructive, leftist counter-protests that roiled America during the Presidential election year

