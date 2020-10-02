President Trump Quarantines with Virus, US Dollar Climbs

#PresidentTrump #coronavirus #quarantines #dollar

$USD $DXY $AUD $GBP $EUR $JPY $CHF $USO $OIL $CU

The USD climbed Friday on doubts about the prospects of a new US aid/relief/stimulus package and President Trump entered quarantine after he and the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19, prompting investors to trim bets on riskier currencies and sell stocks.

.DXY rose 0.2%, though it remains set for its softest week in more than a month, It has lost 0.7% since last Friday’s close.

The risk-sensitive Aussie fell 0.4% to $0.7157 Friday but remains up 1.8% for the week. The EUR fell 0.3% to $1.1715 on Friday.

The safe-haven JPY ticked lower on Friday, easing 0.1% to $105.64

The GBP was last down 0.2% at $1.2859.

Commodities, notably copper and crude oil, slid on persistent worries about global growth.

The markets wait, worry and hope with Key US NFP data also later on Friday.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!