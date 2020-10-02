President Trump Quarantines with Virus, US Dollar Climbs

By on

President Trump Quarantines with Virus, US Dollar Climbs

#PresidentTrump #coronavirus #quarantines #dollar

$USD $DXY $AUD $GBP $EUR $JPY $CHF $USO $OIL $CU

The USD climbed Friday on doubts about the prospects of a new US aid/relief/stimulus package and President Trump entered quarantine after he and the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19, prompting investors to trim bets on riskier currencies and sell stocks.

.DXY rose 0.2%, though it remains set for its softest week in more than a month, It has lost 0.7% since last Friday’s close.

The risk-sensitive Aussie fell 0.4% to $0.7157 Friday but remains up 1.8% for the week. The EUR fell 0.3% to $1.1715 on Friday.

The safe-haven JPY ticked lower on Friday, easing 0.1% to $105.64

The GBP was last down 0.2% at $1.2859.

Commodities, notably copper and crude oil, slid on persistent worries about global growth.

The markets wait, worry and hope with Key US NFP data also later on Friday.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

President Trump Quarantines with Virus, US Dollar Climbs added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. FX Traders Exit Bearish Bets Against the USD
  2. USD Suffers Its Worst Month in the Last 10 yrs Vs Peer Currencies
  3. US Dollar Headed Lower
  4. Dollar Marks 6-wk Highs, Traders Seek Safe-haven