President Trump Quarantines with Virus, US Dollar Climbs

The USD climbed Friday on doubts about the prospects of a new US aid/relief/stimulus package and President Trump entered quarantine after he and the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19, prompting investors to trim bets on riskier currencies and sell stocks.
.DXY rose 0.2%, though it remains set for its softest week in more than a month, It has lost 0.7% since last Friday’s close.
The risk-sensitive Aussie fell 0.4% to $0.7157 Friday but remains up 1.8% for the week. The EUR fell 0.3% to $1.1715 on Friday.
The safe-haven JPY ticked lower on Friday, easing 0.1% to $105.64
The GBP was last down 0.2% at $1.2859.
Commodities, notably copper and crude oil, slid on persistent worries about global growth.
The markets wait, worry and hope with Key US NFP data also later on Friday.
