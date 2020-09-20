President Trump Promised to Lift Americans Out of Poverty, He Kept His Promise

#PresidentTrump #Trumponomics #poverty #low

President Trump has fulfilled a promise Democrats have staked a claim on for decades: He lifted Americans out of Poverty.

The US poverty rate fell to 10.5% last year, the lowest in recorded history, according to economic adviser Stephen Moore.

“In 2019, the poverty rate in the United States was lower than it has been at any time since they started measuring it in 1958,” Mr. Moore said Sunday,

Democrats, particularly the progressive wing, use the campaign slogan the Trump’s economy only works for the upper echelon, the facts matter and “Trumponomics” have lifted more Americans out of poverty than any Democrat in at least 60+ yrs.

“Trump has been talking about this, but the media has been yawning about it because they do not want to report good news,” Mr. Moore said. “What this tells us is that Trumponomics lower taxes, lower regulations, better trade deals, promoting American energy these policies did not just work for the rich.”

Even the extended Democrat-pressed shutdowns of the China virus chaos, have not proven capable of taking down the Trump-fueled economy.

“Since around the middle of May,” Mr. Moore said, “the economy has done better than anyone expected. The Congressional Budget Office thought that we would have an unemployment rate at this time of about 14 or 15%. In fact, the unemployment rate is only 8.5%. We are moving ahead faster than scheduled.

“I do not think there is any question that President Trump would be far better for markets and for jobs than Biden would.”

Making and Keeping America Great!

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!