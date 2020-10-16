President Trump Plans to Weaken Social Media’s Legalshield

#PresidentTrump #FCC #Rule203 #SocialMedia #protection

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai said the agency is considering President Trump’s request to weaken legal protections for social media companies such as Jack Dorsey’s Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).

The FCC will begin a rulemaking to “clarify” the meaning of the law that gives broad legal immunity to social media companies for their handling of users’ posts, Chairman Pai said in a statement.

The action follows a request by The Trump Administration for regulators to dilute the decades-old law that Facebook Inc.(NASDAQ:FB), Twitter and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) say is Key.

The request was called for in an executive order that President Trump signed in May.

Chairman Pai in his statement that “many advance an overly broad interpretation that in some cases shields social media companies from consumer protection laws.”

“Social media companies have a First Amendment right to free speech,” Chairman Pai said in his statement. “But they do not have a First Amendment right to a special immunity denied to other media outlets, such as newspapers and broadcasters.”

Coincidentally, Thursday afternoon Twitter had a massive outage that shut down the network for a few hours–‘coincidentally‘.

Those CEO best take note of the Power of the Presidency!

