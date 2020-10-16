President Trump Plans to Weaken Social Media’s Legalshield

By on

President Trump Plans to Weaken Social Media’s Legalshield

#PresidentTrump #FCC #Rule203 #SocialMedia #protection

$FB $TWTR $GOOGL

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai said the agency is considering President Trump’s request to weaken legal protections for social media companies such as Jack Dorsey’s Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).

The FCC will begin a rulemaking to “clarify” the meaning of the law that gives broad legal immunity to social media companies for their handling of users’ posts, Chairman Pai said in a statement.

The action follows a request by The Trump Administration for regulators to dilute the decades-old law that Facebook Inc.(NASDAQ:FB), Twitter and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) say is Key.

The request was called for in an executive order that President Trump signed in May.

Chairman Pai in his statement that “many advance an overly broad interpretation that in some cases shields social media companies from consumer protection laws.

Social media companies have a First Amendment right to free speech,” Chairman Pai said in his statement. “But they do not have a First Amendment right to a special immunity denied to other media outlets, such as newspapers and broadcasters.”

Coincidentally, Thursday afternoon Twitter had a massive outage that shut down the network for a few hours–‘coincidentally‘.

Those CEO best take note of the Power of the Presidency!

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , , , , , , ,

President Trump Plans to Weaken Social Media’s Legalshield added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Censorship Breeds Distrust, Tune Out the Noise
  2. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, “More transparency from the company is critical”
  3. Commentary: Paul Ebeling on Wall Street, Coronavirus Broke Globalism
  4. The US Economy is in a “Strong Rebound”