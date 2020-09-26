#PresidentTrump #AmyComeyBarrett #SupremeCourt

Saturday, President Trump picked Amy Comey Barrett for the Supreme Court of the United States.

In her acceptance speech she declared her love for the nation and Constitution, her admiration for the late Justice Antonin Scalia and a belief that “disagreements need not destroy relationships.”

In her speech in the Rose Garden, Judge Barrett spoke warmly of her family life her marriage and her children.

She movingly described her view of justice and the ability for 2 sides to disagree and yet not divided.

“I pledge to respond the responsibilities to the best of my ability,” she declared. “I love the United States and I love the United States Constitution.”

Judge Barrett, 48 anni, is President Trump’s 3rd US Supreme Court appointment.

“Today it is my honor to nominate one of our nation’s most brilliant and gifted legal minds to the Supreme Court,” President Trump said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) praised the nomination.

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an exceptionally impressive jurist and an exceedingly well-qualified nominee to the Supreme Court of the United States,” Senator McConnell said.

Tuesday begins the traditional courtesy calls on individual senators in their offices, with Senator McConnell !st. White House Counsel Pat Cipollone will shepherd the nomination.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-NC) signaled he expects to have Judge Barrett confirmed as a justice by the 3 November election. Republicans hold a 53-47 Senate majority.

“She is an excellent jurist who will enforce our Laws and make sure that lawsuits of a frivolous nature are quickly decided at the Supreme Court level. Libelous interpretation of the Law written by our forefathers will hopefully come to an end. Perhaps Congress will react accordingly and her confirmation will not be in a disruptive way,” says nationally recognized businessman and editorial contributor Bruce WD Barren.

An Supreme Court conservative majority would shift the United States to the right on several issues by, among them, curbing abortion rights, expanding religious rights, striking down gun control laws, and endorsing new restrictions on voting rights.

