President Trump Makes Christmas Pardons

Tuesday, President Donald Trump pardoned 15 people and commuted the sentences of 5 others.

The pardons included former Republican Representatives Duncan Hunter of California and Chris Collins of New York. He also commuted the sentence of former Representative Steve Stockman of Texas and pardoned a current state representative, Phil Lyman of Utah, who led an ATV protest through restricted native lands.

Mr. Collins was the 1st member of Congress to endorse President Trump to be President, was sentenced to 26 months in federal prison after admitting he helped his son dodge $800,000 in stock market losses when he learned that a drug trial by a small pharmaceutical company had failed.

Mr. Hunter was sentenced to 11 months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing campaign funds and spending the money on everything from outings with friends to his daughter’s birthday party.

President Trump also announced pardons for allies wrongly ensnared in the Russia investigation.

George Papadopoulos, his 2016 campaign adviser whose conversation unwittingly triggered the Russia investigation that overshadowed President Trump's Presidency for 2 yrs.

Alex van der Zwaan, a Dutch lawyer who was sentenced to 30 days in prison for lying to investigators during special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation was also pardoned.

By pardoning the 2 men President Trump again took aim at Mr. Mueller's probe and pushed a broader effort to undo the results of the investigation that yielded criminal charges against several more people.

For the Record: President Trump granted less than 2% of requested pardons in this office term.

He had done 27 before Tuesday’s announcement. By comparison, Barack Hussein Obama granted 212 or 6%, and George W Bush granted about 7%, or 189. George HW Bush granted 10% of requests.

