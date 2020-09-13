President Trump Lowering Rx Drug Prices for Americans

President Trump Lowering Rx Drug Prices for Americans

Sunday, President Trump signed an executive order lowering drug prices in the United States by linking them to those of other nations.

President Trump Tweeted Sunday:

Just signed a new Executive Order to LOWER DRUG PRICES! My Most Favored Nation order will ensure that our Country gets the same low price Big Pharma gives to other countries. The days of global freeriding at America’s expense are over…

Adding:
“…and prices are coming down FAST! Also just ended all rebates to middlemen, further reducing prices.”

President Trump has rejected high-dollar ad campaigns from the Big Pharma in his move to lower drug prices for Americans.

The “favored nation” order forces drug companies to give Americans the best price for Rx drugs.

