President Trump Issues Order Cutting the FDA Red Tape for Coronavirus Plasma Treatment, saying “Americans are Suffering”

President Trump has announced that the Deep State controlled FDA granted under his order an emergency use authorization to use convalescent blood plasma from people who have recovered from C-19 coronavirus to treat those who are newly diagnosed.

This new treatment authorization is part of President Trump overall effort in “marshaling the full power and authority of the federal government” to help fight The China Virus.

President Trump cited multiple studies and medical experts in saying the plasma treatment is a “breakthrough,”as it has been shown to lower the mortality rate of people who are sickened with the virus.

President Trump urged all Americans who have recovered from the virus to donate their blood plasma to help others fight the disease that has sickened nearly 6-M people in the US. More than 180,000 Americans have died with and from the virus since the attack started earlier this year.

The White House had grown agitated with the pace of the FDA plasma approval, and latest assault on the “deep state” bureaucracy led by Chief Scientific Office, Rear Admiral Denise Hinton, a registered Democrat, who stated Monday: “COVID-19 convalescent plasma should not be considered a new standard of care for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. Additional data will be forthcoming from other analyses and ongoing, well-controlled clinical trials in the coming months.”

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said “we have looked at a number of people that are not being as diligent as they should be in terms of getting to the bottom of it.”

“This President is about cutting red tape,” said Mr. Meadows. “He had to make sure that they felt the heat. If they do not see the light, they need to feel the heat because the American people are suffering.”

Ms. Hinton is feeling the heat now.

