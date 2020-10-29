President Trump is Protecting All American Jobs, Blue-collar and White-collar

#PresidentTrump #immigration #policy #jobs

“The Trump Administration will reform the immigration system to prioritise the highest-skilled workers and protect American jobs, it has suspended the H1B Visa program”–Paul Ebeling

A hallmark of Donald Trump’s Presidency has been to protect blue-collar workers’ jobs from low wage illegal immigrants.

His work to protect the border has ensured that many Americans got and kept good-paying jobs. But there has been a long-standing program that has taken good jobs from white-collar employees.

Now, President Trump is rewriting the program to prevent companies from outsourcing to other countries.

You may have not have heard of the H-1B visa program, but it has been around for a while. Companies have used it for yrs as a way to get around hiring American college-educated workers.

While everyone told student that getting an expensive college degree would ensure a career, companies were exploiting this government program to give their jobs to low wage workers in India and China.

It has been particularly nefarious for Silicon Valley companies.

Many of them were startups, who hired American workers long ago to get off the ground. As soon as these companies grew profitable, they would use the H-1B program to bring in temporary immigrant workers.

American employees were forced to train the newbie’s, who would then leave, taking American jobs with them!

BTW, this is a Key reasons big tech companies support left-wing politicians, because they promise to expand this program.

Thus, begging the Big Q: What good is fighting to defend our border, when companies can legally replace American workers with outsiders?

The Big A: So President Trump has set his sights on this stopping program to ensure all American jobs are safe.

“To understand The H-1B program one must know that it applies to employers seeking to hire immigrants as workers in specialty occupations or as fashion models of distinguished merit and ability. A specialty occupation is one that requires the application of a body of highly specialized knowledge and the attainment of at least a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent. The intent of the H-1B provisions is to help employers who falsely cannot otherwise obtain needed business skills and abilities from the U.S. workforce by authorizing the temporary employment of qualified individuals who are not otherwise authorized to work in the United States.” notes economist Bruce WD Barren.

Making and Keeping America Great!

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!