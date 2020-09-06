President Trump is Pleased with How Economic Recovery is Progressing

#PresidentTrump #recovery

President Trump “could not be more pleased” with how the recovery is progressing but wants more aid/relief/stimulus to move ahead, said US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who called on Congress to pass a “targeted” bill.

He said Sunday in a TV interview that growth will be “phenomenal,” snapping back from the Q-2 contraction, as the impact of coronavirus shutdowns fade. He noted that some are predicting GDP growth of 30% to 35%.

Secretary Mnuchin is calling on Democrats, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), to work with The Administration on what some have called a “skinny” economic relief measure.

“I would like to call it a ‘more targeted bill’ but yes, our expectation is we will move forward with that next week,” he said.

“For now the most important thing to make sure at the end of the month we don’t shut down the government and get something past the election.”

Have a healthy holiday weekend, Keep the Faith!