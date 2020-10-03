President Trump is in “Great Spirits and Doing Well” (Video)

#PresidentTrump #coronavirus #Cleveland #debate

“At least 11 positive coronavirus tests can be traced to organizers of Tuesday’s Presidential debate in Cleveland, city officials said Friday. Dig deeper!” –Paul Ebeling

President Trump is in “great spirits” and will exude the same strength and drive through his bought with the coronavirus as he has through his presidency and campaigns, according Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski.

“I had a chance to speak with the chief of staff last night, who was at the hospital, he told me the President was in great spirits,” Mr. Lewandowski told reporters about White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who went with President Trump to Walter Reed Medical Center Friday.

“I know this President; I’ve have the privilege to stand by him as he has fought for the values he believes in making our country greater,” Mr. Lewandowski added that once the President is recovered at Walter Reed Medical Center, there will be a reevaluation of his campaign schedule.

“I know this President. I know how much he is ready to go out and fight.“

Mr. Lewandowski rejected criticism aimed at the President and campaign for not taking the necessary precautions amid the global coronavirus chaos.

“I will tell you this: The President has been practicing social distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines,” Mr. Lewandowski said, adding President Trump’s last campaign event before his hospitalization included distancing of at least 8 ft.

“We have taken a number of precautions to make sure that he was safe, and the White House is going to look at all the protocols moving forward to determine if they are appropriate of they need to be refined.”

“Now is the time for all of us that support this President and love our country need to stand up and fight for him as he is fighting for himself.”

In his own words Saturday afternoon.

