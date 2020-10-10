President Trump: “Iran Better Not ‘F- Around’ with US”, Good on him!

#PresidentTrump #Iran #virtualrally #RushLimbaugh

President Trump told radio host Rush Limbaugh that Iran knows not to “f–k around” with the United States.

President Trump made the comments during a 2-hr “virtual rally” with conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh.

“Iran knows that and they’ve been put on notice: If you f–k around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are going to do things to you that have never been done before,” President Trump said.

President Trump said he would be able to hammer out a new nuclear deal with Iran if he is reelected.

“If I win, we’ll have a great deal with Iran within 1 month,” President Trump said.

“I hate to say it on an important show like this, but I will say it, you don’t see the terror the way you used to see the terror. And they know if they do anything against us, they’ll pay 1,000-fold.”

In Y 2018, Trump pulled the nuclear deal with Iran signed by former President Barack Hussein Obama. He also increased sanctions because the United States had not punished Iran enough for its nuclear program. Those sanctions have hobbled the Islamic nations economy.

Earlier this year, President Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq, and said he got rid of a “terrorist” leader

