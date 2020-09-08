President Trump, “If more money is needed to win, I will put it up”

#PresidentTrump #election #money #win #virus

Tuesday, President Trump said he will consider drawing money from his personal fortune to aid his re-election campaign against Democratic presidential candidate Slow Joe Biden.

“If I have to, I will,” President Trump said.

When asked how much he would spend, the President answered, “Whatever it takes. We have to win. This is the most important election in the history of our country.“

“Lots of $’s & ENERGY!“

President Trump Tweeted: “Because of the China Virus, my Campaign, which has raised a lot of money, was forced to spend in order to counter the Fake News reporting about the way we handled it (China Ban, etc.). We did, and are doing, a GREAT job, and have a lot of money left over, much more than 2016… Like I did in the 2016 Primaries, if more money is needed, which I doubt it will be, I will put it up!“

Making and Keeping America Great!

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!