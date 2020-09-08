President Trump, “If more money is needed to win, I will put it up”

By on

President Trump, “If more money is needed to win, I will put it up”

#PresidentTrump #election #money #win #virus

Tuesday, President Trump said he will consider drawing money from his personal fortune to aid his re-election campaign against Democratic presidential candidate Slow Joe Biden.

If I have to, I will,” President Trump said.

When asked how much he would spend, the President answered, “Whatever it takes. We have to win. This is the most important election in the history of our country.

Lots of $’s & ENERGY!

President Trump Tweeted: “Because of the China Virus, my Campaign, which has raised a lot of money, was forced to spend in order to counter the Fake News reporting about the way we handled it (China Ban, etc.). We did, and are doing, a GREAT job, and have a lot of money left over, much more than 2016… Like I did in the 2016 Primaries, if more money is needed, which I doubt it will be, I will put it up!

Making and Keeping America Great!

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , ,

President Trump, “If more money is needed to win, I will put it up” added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. The Trump Policies Work, America’s V-Shaped Recovery is Happening Despite Democrats Sandbagging
  2. Trey Gowdy to President Trump, “Something fishy is going on”
  3. President Trump Issues Order Cutting the FDA Red Tape for Coronavirus Plasma Treatment, saying “Americans are Suffering”
  4. Jobs Report Good, Getting Better, Low Interest Rates to Stay for a Long Time, Do Not Fear September in a Presidential Election Year with the Incumbent Running