President Trump, “I am moving to lower Rx Drug Prices, Big Pharma Ads Are Lies”

President Trump has gone to war with big pharma over ad accusing him of raising prescription drug prices calling it a ‘lie’ amid stand-off over executive order he claims will cut costs.

  • President Donald Trump accused the pharmaceutical industry of running ads that lied about his new executive order to lower prescription drug cost 
  • Top pharmaceutical executives refused to attend a White House meeting with President Trump Tuesday
  • Execs mad to executive order President Trump signed last week on drug prices
  • Order requires companies to match lowest drug prices in other countries
  • President Trump gave Big Pharma a month to pitch him an alternative 
  • President Trump signed four executive orders at White House ceremony last Friday
  • They will allow import of cheaper medicine and other limited steps
  • Insulin and EpiPens will be available at steep discounts for low-income people
  • Congress has been unable to reach a deal to lower the cost of medicine

What I have done will lead to a 50% REDUCTION in prices, at least, & Big Pharma is not happy about it,” he wrote. “No other President would….be able to produce what I have.”

Trump said the only reason Big Pharma is putting out “nasty ads” is because the “massive PRICE REDUCTIONS you are getting – not good for them.”

He added he is the “only President in 51 years that got a Prescription D reduction!

