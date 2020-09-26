President Trump has Unveiled a Genius Healthcare Plan: “Better care, More choice, Lower costs” for The People

#PresidentTrump #Healthcare

Americans have suffered under the failed Barack Obamacare, aka ACA, health system for many years. And President Trump has frequently criticized the plan and called on Congress to support his goals for a new plan.

Yet lawmakers refused to do anything to improve the broken system.

Now, with a few wks ahead the election, President Trump unveils his America First plan.

President Trump has urged Congress to repeal and replace Barack Obamacare for yrs. The Republican-controlled Congress almost did it in Y 2017, only to be sabotaged by Senator John McCain (R-AZ) (dec.) and his gang of Rhino elites.

President Trump has done a lot as President to eliminate many problematic parts of Barack Obamacare, but it lingers over the country, a festering sore.

With the fate of his 2nd term looming, President Trump rolls out measures to change American healthcare for the better.

The Trump Administration on Thursday announced a new healthcare-policy initiative to creating “better care, more choice, and lower costs,” for the American people.

President Trump will sign a series of executive orders designed to “provide protections to ensure that Americans with preexisting conditions are protected regardless of whether the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional and its protections for preexisting conditions invalidated.”

This puts pressure on Slow Joe Biden to actually provide a comprehensive plan of his own. But will he do so before the election?

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!