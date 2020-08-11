President Trump Has the Leverage, Coronavirus Aid/Relief Bill Possible This Week

President Trump Has the Leverage, Coronavirus Aid/Relief Bill Possible This Week

Monday, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said The Trump Administration and Congress could reach an agreement on further economic aid/relief/stimulus as soon as this week if Democrats are “reasonable.”

Secretary Mnuchin said there was room for compromise on a deal for more aid and that legislation should get passed. Apparently there were some discussions at the weekend.

“I think there is a compromise if the Democrats are willing to be reasonable. There is still a lot of things we need to do and that we have agreed on,” he said.

He added: “If we can get a fair deal, we will do it this week.”

President Trump made the right move by signing executive orders at the weekend to allow people to continue receiving unemployment insurance benefits.

He has increased his leverage with the Democrats because the stuff is already done, and they are trying to tack on Pork, the President is resisting strongly and with power.

President Trump is saying, “I am going to do this anyway, my way.” said. “These should be called the Frank Sinatra executive orders,” said Dick Morris.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

