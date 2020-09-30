President Trump Hammers Joe Biden, Next is the Shredding, Then the Winnowing

#PresidentTrump #debates #Hammers, #Shredding #Winnowing #JoeBiden

“Chris Wallace is a disgrace, Republicans must stop allowing the slanted media pundits to have any role in all future debates.” — Paul Ebeling

On stage at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, President Trump charged that Slow Joe Biden would “close down the whole country” to halt the spread of the China virus and declared that his administration built the “greatest economy in history.”

President Trump charged that China sent its virus to damage to the economy. The virus 1st appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late Y 2019.

President Trump also charged that the death toll under Mr. Biden would have been in the “millions,” as Mr. Biden attacked him for his handling of the China virus chaos.

This 1st face-off between the 2 was marked by personal barbs, such as President Trump saying “There’s nothing smart about you, Joe,” and Slow Joe Biden telling President Trump, “Will you shut up, man?”

Fox News host Chris Wallace, a registered Democrat, is facing intense backlash Tuesday night extreme bias in the debate in the favor of Democrat Joe Biden and against Republican President Donald Trump, and he laughed when Biden laughed.

Tuesday night was a clear victory for President Trump, he hammered Slow Joe Biden.

