President Trump Chose the Declassification Option Exposing Biden and The Deep State Traitors

President Trump appears to have chosen the declassification option to expose Joe Biden and the deep state traitors.

Below is what I learned today, let’s see how soon it flushes out, as follows:

what you’ll learn in today’s Situation Update:

More rumors of C-17 transport planes arriving in Nevada.

Rumors that President Trump will speak to America on Christmas Day.

President Trump appoints Ezra Cohen-Watnick to Chairperson of the Public Interest Declassification Board, which is responsible for deciding which documents get declassified. Chairman Watnick is an ally of General Michael Flynn (Ret.) and President Trump.

President Trump signed new memorandum to allow John Durham and any new special counsel to use classified documents with grand juries in order to seek new criminal indictments against deep state players. This order would also apply to Sidney Powell if she is appointed special counsel in the coming days.

Joe Biden was involved in the Y 2016 Spygate/FISA warrant scandal and will likely be exposed in the coming document dumps.

Wisconsin judge testifies that over 200,000 votes were illegal and invalid in that state.

President Trump says the 6 January DC march “Is gonna be wild!”

National File reports that the White House has released an internal memo compelling VP Pence to act today, rejecting the electoral votes from states that carried out fraudulent, unconstitutional elections.

Georgia lawmakers move to certify their own election.

Arizona lawmakers are working to certify President Trump as the true winner.

Patrick Byrne reveals President Trump is 1 signature away from unleashing a powerful solution.

President Trump has met with many members of Congress to discuss a 6 January solution.

Rudy Giuliani says a big revelation is coming about fraud in Georgia.

Deep and meaningful pain is coming very soon.

Making and Keeping America Great!

Have a healthy Happy Christmas, Keep the Faith!