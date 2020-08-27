President Trump’s Approval to 52%: “Best job approval rating on record, up with Blacks, Hispanics, Asians and Democrats”

#PresidentTrump #JobApproval #BestonRecord #Blacks #Democrats #BLM

Buoyed by Blacks and independent voters, and urbanites shocked by the Black Lives Matter protest violence raging in Democrat run US cities, President Trump’s approval rating has hit a new high, according to a new survey heavy with minority voters.

The latest Zogby Analytics poll just showed President Trump’s approval at 52%. “The President has recorded his best job approval rating on record,” said pollster Jonathan Zogby.

What’s more, his approval rating among minorities is solid and, in the case of Black Americans, really high. Zogby said 36% of Blacks approve of the President, as do 37% of Hispanics and 35% of Asians.

It was the latest to show that President Trump’s approval went up during the Democratic National Convention. Rasmussen Reports had it at 51% at the end of the Democratic convention.

In a shock from past election years, Joe Biden got No convention poll bounce, according to a newly released Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The Republican National Convention still has 2 days to go. Last night’s address by First Lady Melania Trump got super reviews. Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence spoke, and Thursday is President Trump’s acceptance speech.

Zogby, in its analysis, explained at the reasoning.

1st, he said, his and other polls are confirming that the nation is nearly evenly divided politically and that despite some showing a big Biden lead, the race is extremely close. He suggested that the battle is for the “10%-20%” who have not made their minds up on whom to vote for and who likely will not make up their minds until Election Day, just like in Y 2016.

“We are as polarized a nation, on a level not seen since the Civil War,” said Zogby.

He also said that the violence playing out in cities such as Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Portland, Oregon, are pushing urban voters to President Trump.

“Another factor continuing to help the President’s high approval rating is a rise in crime in our nation’s biggest cities. Unlike a year ago, the president is performing well with voters in large cities. It’s highly likely he is benefiting from the uptick in violence. His law-and-order message is resonating with urban voters at the moment,” said the analyst.

And he also suggested that President Trump’s focus on issues important to Blacks, including the economy, jobs, and criminal justice reform, has boosted his support among the voting group that traditionally goes all-in for Democratic Presidential candidates.

“The President is also improving his job approval numbers with African Americans and millennial African Americans, which is a trend we witnessed last year. Trump has been making the case that he has done more for African American voters, by way of prison reform and previously low black unemployment, than Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, both of whom have been accused by the President for increasing incarceration among African Americans for generations on nonviolent drug charges,” said Zogby

