Precious Metals Investing, Gold or Silver, Which 1 or Both

The Advantage of Investing in Both Gold and Silver

Investing in both gold and silver may well provide the best of both worlds. As the investor can benefit from the price stability and long-term growth of gold, while still being able to benefit from silver’s ability to outpace gold’s short-term price growth, as well as bringing diversification to one’s investment portfolio.

Maximizing the diversification of the portfolio can help reduce the risk profile of its investments.

One would not just invest in just 1 stock, 1 bond, or 1 ETF or mutual fund.

The Big Q: So, why invest only in 1 precious metal?

Both gold and silver can help protect portfolio assets against inflation, currency depreciation, and financial chaos. Their performance during financial crises is well-known, as the Y 2008 crisis and its aftermath demonstrated.

Many investors learned from their experiences during the financial crisis, and vowed not to subject themselves to those massive losses again, and are protecting themselves with gold and silver now. And with more options to invest in gold and silver than ever, there is no excuse for investors not to protect their assets with precious metals and do not ignore platinum and palladium.

A Key investment vehicle that more and more investors are turning to is a gold IRA. With a gold IRA, investors can benefit from the same tax advantages as a conventional IRA, but invest in physical gold coins and bars. They can even roll over assets from existing 401(k), IRA, TSP, or similar retirement accounts into a gold IRA, normally without tax consequences.

For those who want to invest in silver, a silver IRA offers the same characteristics as a gold IRA, but it for investing in silver. And for those who want to invest in both gold and silver, a precious metals IRA that holds both gold and silver may be the answer.

If you are looking to protect portfolio assets with precious metals, it is time to start looking into a gold or silver IRA.

Time is of the essence, as relying on existing retirement assets one will want to do the rollover before a Bear stock market, and before gold and silver turns into a raging Bull.

So, now is the time to start taking concrete action to protect assets and ensure that you ride out a recession when it come, with the fewest financial losses possible.

Being prepared brings peace of mind, prudence is Key.

We follow gold and silver here and are up to the moment on the technicals. Tune in.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!