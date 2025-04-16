Porn and Games Are Ruining Your Life: Embrace the Timeless Habits of Your Ancestors

By Shayne Heffernan

Modern life offers endless distractions, but two in particular—pornography and video games—are eroding the well-being of countless individuals, especially young men. These vices pull you away from meaningful pursuits, replacing them with hollow, dopamine-driven cycles that leave you unfulfilled. As a Catholic and financial analyst, I’ve seen how returning to the habits of our ancestors can restore purpose and vitality. Practices like horse racing, dog racing, fishing, hunting, farming, sailing, and the spiritual guidance of the Catholic Church offer a path to a richer, more grounded life. Let’s explore why porn and games are so destructive and how ancestral habits can help you reclaim your potential.

The Destructive Impact of Pornography

Pornography has become a pervasive issue, with easy access through smartphones and the internet. A 2023 study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information found that 70% of men aged 18-34 view porn at least once a month, and 20% report daily usage. This constant exposure rewires the brain, desensitizing it to natural rewards like real relationships and meaningful work. Dopamine levels spike during consumption, creating a cycle of addiction that mirrors substance abuse. Over time, this leads to social isolation, reduced productivity, and even erectile dysfunction—known as porn-induced erectile dysfunction (PIED)—affecting up to 30% of frequent users, according to a 2022 Journal of Sexual Medicine report.

Beyond the physical, porn distorts your view of intimacy, reducing it to a transactional act devoid of emotional connection. It fosters unrealistic expectations, damages self-esteem, and erodes moral values, particularly for Catholics who see it as a grave sin against chastity, as outlined in the Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC 2354). The shame and guilt that follow can lead to anxiety and depression, further disconnecting you from family, faith, and community.

The Empty Escape of Video Games

Video games, while often marketed as harmless entertainment, can be equally destructive when they dominate your life. A 2024 study by the Entertainment Software Association reported that 65% of Americans play video games, with the average gamer spending 12 hours a week on them. For many, this number is much higher, especially among young men aged 18-24, who average 20 hours weekly, according to a Pew Research survey. Games like Fortnite, Call of Duty, and World of Warcraft are designed to keep you hooked, using reward systems—achievements, levels, and leaderboards—to trigger dopamine hits similar to those from pornography.

This addiction comes at a steep cost. Excessive gaming leads to neglected responsibilities, strained relationships, and physical health issues like poor posture, eye strain, and sleep deprivation. A 2023 study in the Journal of Behavioral Addictions linked prolonged gaming to increased rates of anxiety, depression, and social withdrawal. For Catholics, the time spent gaming often replaces prayer, Mass attendance, and acts of charity, pulling you away from the spiritual life that our faith calls us to live (CCC 2094). Games offer an escape, but it’s a hollow one, leaving you with no real-world skills or accomplishments to show for the hours invested.

Adopting the Habits of Your Ancestors

Our ancestors lived lives of purpose, rooted in physical, social, and spiritual practices that built character and community. These habits—horse racing, dog racing, fishing, hunting, farming, sailing, and devotion to the Catholic Church—offer a way to break free from the destructive cycles of porn and gaming. They engage your body, mind, and soul, fostering discipline, connection, and a deeper sense of fulfillment.

Horse Racing and Dog Racing: These traditional sports, rooted in centuries of history, combine physical activity with social engagement. Horse racing, dating back to ancient Greece, requires skill in training and riding, as well as an appreciation for the bond between man and animal. Dog racing, popular since the 19th century in England, involves strategy and teamwork in breeding and training. Both activities get you outdoors, away from screens, and into communities where you can build real relationships. They also teach patience and responsibility—values eroded by the instant gratification of porn and games.

Fishing and Hunting: Fishing and hunting connect you to nature and the primal instincts of providing for yourself and others. Fishing, a practice as old as humanity, demands patience and focus, whether you’re casting a line in a quiet river or deep-sea fishing on the open water. Hunting, a tradition passed down through generations, requires physical endurance, skill with a bow or rifle, and respect for the environment. Both activities ground you in the present moment, offering a stark contrast to the virtual worlds of gaming. They also align with Catholic teachings on stewardship of creation (CCC 2415), encouraging gratitude for God’s gifts.

Farming: Farming is the backbone of human civilization, a labor-intensive practice that teaches hard work, patience, and reliance on God’s providence. Tending crops or livestock gets you outside, working with your hands, and fosters a sense of accomplishment as you see the fruits of your labor. The Catholic Church has long honored farming, with saints like Isidore the Farmer, patron of farmers, exemplifying the dignity of this work. Farming counters the escapism of porn and games by rooting you in real-world responsibilities and cycles of growth.

Sailing: Sailing, a skill perfected by our ancestors for exploration and trade, offers adventure and a deep connection to nature. Navigating the open water requires physical strength, mental focus, and teamwork—qualities that porn and gaming erode. Whether on a small boat or a larger vessel, sailing teaches you to respect the elements and trust in God’s protection, a practice often reflected in Catholic maritime traditions, such as the blessing of the fleet on the feast of St. Peter the Fisherman.

The Catholic Church: The Church provides a spiritual foundation to overcome modern vices. Daily prayer, regular Mass attendance, and confession help you break free from the guilt and shame of pornography, offering God’s mercy and strength (CCC 1432). The Church’s teachings on chastity and temperance guide you away from addictive behaviors, while community activities—like parish events or volunteering—replace the isolation of gaming with meaningful connection. The rhythm of the liturgical year, especially during seasons like Lent, encourages discipline and self-denial, countering the instant gratification culture.

A Path to Renewal

Pornography and video games trap you in cycles of addiction, draining your time, energy, and purpose. They offer fleeting pleasure but leave you empty, disconnected from reality, and distant from God. By adopting the habits of your ancestors—horse racing, dog racing, fishing, hunting, farming, sailing, and embracing the Catholic Church—you can reclaim a life of meaning. These practices engage your body, challenge your mind, and nourish your soul, fostering virtues like discipline, patience, and community that modern distractions destroy.

As I’ve seen in my own life, returning to these ancestral ways brings clarity and joy that no screen can provide. The Catholic Church, with its timeless wisdom, offers the spiritual anchor to guide this journey. Step away from the virtual traps of porn and games, and step into the real world your ancestors built—a world of hard work, nature, and faith that will truly fulfill you.

Shayne Heffernan is a Catholic writer and financial analyst who has covered markets and culture for over two decades. He is the founder of Knightsbridge, a global investment firm.

Sources: National Center for Biotechnology Information, Journal of Sexual Medicine, Entertainment Software Association, Pew Research, Journal of Behavioral Addictions, Catechism of the Catholic Church.