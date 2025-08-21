Pope Leo XIV Calls for Global Fasting and Prayer August 22

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Global Fasting and Prayer to Heal a Fractured World

By Shayne Heffernan

In a world scarred by relentless conflict, Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff, has issued a clarion call for unity and spiritual renewal. On August 20, 2025, during his weekly General Audience, he declared August 22 a day of fasting and prayer, urging Catholics worldwide to seek divine intervention for peace. His words carry profound weight: “I invite all the faithful to take part in a day of fasting and prayer on August 22, imploring the Lord to grant us peace and justice, and to wipe away the tears of those who suffer because of ongoing armed conflicts. May Mary, Queen of Peace, intercede so that peoples may find the path of peace.” This decree, aligned with the feast of the Queenship of Mary, arrives as humanity grapples with a surge in wars that threaten global stability, displace millions, and drain economies. Rooted in the Catholic Church’s enduring commitment to harmony, this call underscores the power of collective spiritual action to mend a fractured world.

The global landscape in 2025 is a grim tableau of conflict, with over 60 active armed struggles, a historic high that spans continents and defies resolution. Major wars, such as those in Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan, dominate headlines, each claiming thousands of lives annually. Ukraine’s conflict, sparked by Russia’s invasion in 2022, persists into its fourth year, devastating infrastructure and displacing over 10 million people. Gaza’s war, marked by relentless bombardments, has deepened a humanitarian crisis, with famine looming for millions. Sudan’s civil strife, ongoing since 2023, has uprooted 8 million, fueling instability across the Horn of Africa. Beyond these, smaller but no less deadly conflicts—ethnic clashes in Ethiopia, cartel violence in Mexico, and insurgencies in Myanmar and Yemen—swell the tally to over 110 monitored disputes, as reported by global conflict trackers. These wars, driven by resource scarcity, ideological rifts, and geopolitical ambitions, exact a staggering economic toll, with trillions lost in destroyed assets and disrupted trade. Emerging flashpoints, like tensions in the South China Sea and proxy battles in the Middle East, risk escalating into broader confrontations, threatening global markets and supply chains. Against this backdrop, Pope Leo’s call for fasting and prayer emerges as a bold counterpoint, urging believers to seek peace where diplomacy falters.

Peace lies at the core of Catholic teaching, a divine mandate woven into the fabric of the faith. From the Gospels, where Christ is heralded as the Prince of Peace, to the Beatitudes’ blessing of peacemakers, Scripture casts harmony as a reflection of God’s kingdom. Saint Augustine’s “City of God” defines peace as the tranquility of order, achieved when human actions align with divine justice. This vision extends beyond personal serenity to societal structures, demanding equity, charity, and respect for human dignity. Modern papal teachings, from John XXIII’s “Pacem in Terris” to the Second Vatican Council’s “Gaudium et Spes,” frame peace as the fruit of righteousness, attainable through dialogue, economic fairness, and nonviolence. Pope Leo XIV, in his brief pontificate since May 2025, has echoed this ethos, emphasizing a “disarmed and disarming peace” that rejects weaponry for reconciliation. His call for August 22 invokes Mary, Queen of Peace, whose intercession Catholics believe fosters unity and healing. This theological anchor grounds the Church’s mission to transform conflict through spiritual and moral action, making peace not merely an absence of war but a vibrant state of justice and fraternity.

The call to fast and pray applies broadly to the Catholic faithful, encompassing over 1.4 billion adherents worldwide, from laity to clergy. Fasting, a traditional practice in Catholicism, is expected of adults aged 18 to 59 in good health, as outlined in Canon Law (Canons 1251–1252). Exceptions include those with medical conditions, pregnant or nursing women, and those whose work (e.g., manual laborers) requires physical strength. For August 22, Pope Leo’s invitation extends to all capable Catholics, encouraging a day of abstaining from food—typically limiting intake to one full meal and two smaller snacks, avoiding meat—or adapting fasting to personal circumstances, such as forgoing luxuries like alcohol or entertainment. The elderly, children, and non-Catholics of goodwill are invited to participate through prayer or alternative sacrifices, reflecting the universal call to peace. This inclusivity aligns with the Church’s outreach to other faiths, as seen in previous papal initiatives, fostering a collective plea for justice amid global strife.

Specific prayers recommended for August 22 draw from Catholic tradition, centered on peace and Marian devotion. The Rosary, particularly the Glorious Mysteries (aligned with the Queenship of Mary), is a cornerstone, with its meditative structure invoking Mary’s intercession. Each decade can focus on peace intentions, such as ending conflicts in Ukraine or Gaza. The Prayer for Peace, attributed to Saint Francis of Assisi—“Lord, make me an instrument of your peace”—is fitting, emphasizing reconciliation and love. The Collect for the Queenship of Mary, from the day’s liturgy, petitions for divine grace to guide nations toward harmony. Catholics may also offer personal supplications, asking for justice and healing for war-torn regions, or recite the Litany of Loreto, invoking Mary as “Queen of Peace.” These prayers, rooted in Scripture and tradition, channel the faithful’s intentions toward collective healing, amplifying the spiritual impact of the day.

Pope Leo’s declaration, issued amid his early pontificate, carries the weight of a shepherd addressing a wounded world. Elected after the passing of Pope Francis in early 2025, he has quickly prioritized peace, as evidenced by his July meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and appeals for ceasefires. The August 22 initiative, coinciding with the Queenship of Mary, leverages the Church’s global reach to rally believers against the tide of 60-plus conflicts. By fasting, Catholics embody sacrifice, mirroring Christ’s self-giving love, while prayer invokes divine mercy to soften hardened hearts. The economic and human costs of war—millions displaced, billions lost—demand such bold gestures, which transcend politics to touch the soul of humanity. As the faithful gather in churches, homes, or hearts on this sacred day, they answer a call to rebuild a world where justice prevails and tears are wiped away.

Guidelines for Fasting and Prayer on August 22, 2025

What to Eat

One Full Meal: Consume one main meal, modest in portion, ideally plant-based or simple (e.g., vegetable soup, rice with lentils, or a small serving of fish for those not abstaining from meat).

Two Smaller Snacks: Limit to two smaller meals or snacks that together do not equal the size of the main meal (e.g., a piece of fruit, a slice of bread with hummus, or a handful of nuts).

Hydration: Drink water, herbal tea, or black coffee to stay hydrated, especially important for those in physically demanding roles or warm climates.

Simple, Nutritious Foods: Opt for whole grains, vegetables, or legumes (e.g., oatmeal, salad with olive oil, or chickpea stew) to sustain energy without indulgence.

Adaptations for Health: Those exempt (e.g., elderly, ill, pregnant) may eat as needed but are encouraged to choose plain foods (e.g., toast, yogurt) as a symbolic sacrifice.

What to Avoid

Meat (Optional Abstinence): Refrain from meat, following the spirit of penitential days like Fridays in Lent, to align with the call for sacrifice (e.g., avoid beef, chicken, pork).

Excessive Portions: Do not exceed one full meal or overindulge in snacks; avoid rich or luxurious foods (e.g., desserts, creamy sauces, or gourmet dishes).

Snacking Between Meals: Eliminate eating between the one main meal and two smaller snacks to maintain the fasting discipline.

Alcohol and Sweets: Abstain from alcohol, sugary drinks, candies, or pastries to emphasize simplicity and spiritual focus.

Non-Essential Luxuries: Avoid unnecessary indulgences (e.g., dining out, elaborate meals) to reflect solidarity with those suffering in conflicts.

Prayers to Say