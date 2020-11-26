Poly Developments and Holdings Group (600048:SS) HEFFX Undervalued Stock Strong Buy

$600048 #PolyDevelopments #China #Stocks #HEFFX #FXAffiliates

Poly Developments and Holdings Group

Ticker: 600048:SS

Price: CNY16.84

Recommendation: Strong Buy

Join Knightsbridge Live affiliate program and for every referral, you earn a bonus of up to $20,000 plus free trades. The best way to earn extra income!

Business Summary

Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co., Ltd., formerly POLY REAL ESTATE GROUP CO.,LTD, is a China-based company principally engaged in property development and distribution.

The Company mainly develops and distributes commercial residential.

The properties that the Company develops consist of residential buildings, office buildings, hotels, shopping malls, exhibition halls and leisure properties, among others.

The Company is also involved in building design, engineering construction, agency sales, property management, business operations, exhibition services, health care, real estate finance and other industries.

The Company operates its business mainly in domestic market.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

The projected upper bound is: 17.61.

The projected lower bound is: 16.11.

The projected closing price is: 16.86.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 4 white candles and 6 black candles for a net of 2 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 22 white candles and 26 black candles for a net of 4 black candles.

A long lower shadow occurred. This is typically a bullish signal (particularly when it occurs near a low price level, at a support level, or when the security is oversold).

A spinning top occurred (a spinning top is a candle with a small real body). Spinning tops identify a session in which there is little price action (as defined by the difference between the open and the close). During a rally or near new highs, a spinning top can be a sign that prices are losing momentum and the bulls may be in trouble.

Three black candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three black crows, the steady downward pattern is bearish.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 51.3513. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 1 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 59.77. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 93 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 53. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 2 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 14 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

POLY DEVELOP closed up 0.020 at 16.850. Volume was 51% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 14% wider than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 16.870 16.930 16.580 16.850 41,046,448

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 16.64 16.33 15.86 Volatility: 31 29 39 Volume: 88,001,680 73,711,480 82,124,864

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

POLY DEVELOP is currently 6.2% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume into 600048.SS (mildly bullish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on 600048.SS and have had this outlook for the last 8 periods.