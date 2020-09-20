Poll: The Majority of Likely Voters Will Vote for President Trump

#PresidentTrump #voters #majority

Liberals are in full panic mode since Friday morning as President Trump’s latest Rasmussen daily polling shows that 53% of likely voters would vote for the President on 3 November.

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Friday shows that 53% of Likely US Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance, while 46% disapprove. The last time the President’s job approval reached a high of this number was in September 2019.

The latest figures include 44% who Strongly Approve of the job President Trump is doing and 40% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of +4.

Note: Now that Gallup has quit the field, Rasmussen Reports is the only nationally recognized public opinion firm that tracks President Trump’s job approval ratings on a daily basis.

