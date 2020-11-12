Pink Diamond Hammers for $26.6-M at Sotheby’s Geneva Sale

An extremely rare, purple-pink diamond mined in Russia, which Sotheby’s described as “a true wonder of nature”, sold for $26.6-M Wednesday, the auction house said.

Sotheby’s estimated that the flawless oval gem, “The Spirit of the Rose,” could fetch $23 – 38-M at the Geneva sale.

Bidding opened at $16-M and climbed to the final hammer price of $21-M, plus commission. It was bought by a telephone bidder who chose to remain anonymous, Sotheby’s said.

Jewellery expert Benoit Repellin, who led the sale, said it set a record for a diamond graded fancy vivid purple pink sold at auction. The stone weighing 14.83 carats was the largest pink diamond with that color grading ever to go on the block.

Mined by Russian diamond producer Alrosa in July 2017, it was cut from the largest pink crystal ever found in the country, Sotheby’s said.

The diamond was shown in Hong Kong, Singapore and Taipei.

Colored stones have been greatly valued as an asset class by the super rich in recent years with Top-quality pink diamonds especially prized.

