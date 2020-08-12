Ping An Insurance (2318.HK) Buy On Dips

$2318.HK #PingAnInsurance #HongKong #Stocks #Trading #Markets

Ping An Insurance

Ticker: 2318.HK

Price: HKD82.40

Company News

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter “Ping An” or the “Group”, HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) is number 21 overall in the 2020 Fortune Global 500 list, climbing eight places since last year. With sustained growth and revenues of USD184,280 million, the Group ranked second among global financial enterprises, fifth among all Chinese enterprises.

The Fortune Global 500 list is regarded as the most authoritative ranking for the world’s biggest listed companies, measured primarily by annual revenues and profits. This year, total revenue of the 500 global listed companies reached a record high of USD33 trillion. This year, the number of Chinese (including Hong Kong) enterprises reached 124, surpassing U.S. companies (121) for the first time.

Ping An achieved sustained business growth in 2019, as the Group further pursued its “finance + technology” and “finance + ecosystem” transformation strategies, and continued to enhance its data-driven operational capabilities.

In 2019, the Group’s revenue amounted to RMB1,168,867 million, up 19.7% year on year. Operating profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company rose 18.1% year on year to RMB132,955 million. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company rose 39.1% year on year to RMB149,407 million. As of 31 December 2019, the Group’s total number of retail customers surpassed 200 million and internet users reached 516 million. The Group acquired 36.57 million new customers year-on-year, 40.7% of whom were sourced from internet users within the Group’s five ecosystems – financial services, health care, auto services, real estate services, and smart city services.

Ping An aims to “serve the real economy with finance”. Through its insurance, banking, trust and fintech businesses, the Group has allocated more than RMB4 trillion to economic and social development, including means such as insurance protection, loan provision, debt-equity plans and inclusive finance. For example, Ping An and the Guangdong provincial government jointly established the “Guangdong-Ping An Development Fund” of RMB150 billion, investing in large-scale infrastructure within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, including smart city construction, a high-speed railway, an inter-city railway and an airport. Loans for entities granted by Ping An Bank in 2019 reached RMB2.1 trillion, increasing by RMB153.6 billion compared to the end of 2018. Ping An Property & Casualty introduced a range of property, personnel and the third-party liability insurance products for small- and micro-sized enterprises, for protection against their most common risks.

With “finance + technology” as Ping An’s core and main businesses, the Group applies world-leading technologies in its main financial business to increase efficiency, cut costs and enhance risk management while offering customers excellent products and service experiences. Its innovations include the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) interview robots in the Group’s life and health insurance unit to conduct 100% of sales agent recruitment interviews and the agents’ exclusive smart personal assistant AskBob, which has served agents 340 million times to date. Ping An Property & Casualty launched the Ping An Motor Insurance Trust Claim service, which has cut the average turnaround time of a single claim to three minutes and provides 45 million auto owners with a line of credit. In banking, Ping An developed AI-powered retail banking for all processes including sales, risk control, operations, and management. AI is also used to credit card approvals; of the 14.3 million credit cards issued by Ping An Bank in 2019, nearly 90% were automatically approved by AI.

Ping An’s technologies have also been widely applied to support its five ecosystems. By providing innovative products and services to the market, the Group’s technology business grew rapidly in 2019: total revenue increased by 27.1% year on year to RMB82,109 million. The total valuation of the technology companies reached USD69.1 billion. As of 31 December 2019, the Group had a technology team of nearly 110,000 technology business employees, 35,000 R&D employees, and 2,600 scientists. Ping An’s technology patent applications reached 21,383, and Ping An achieved global ranking of first in fintech and second in digital healthtech for the number of published patent applications.

Ping An is also pursuing sustainable development based on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) principles. Its MSCI ESG rating has been upgraded twice in a row to “A”. Ping An also built an AI-ESG platform to empower responsible investment. As of 31 December 2019, the Group’s responsible investment reached RMB954,449 million, sustainable insurance insured amount reached RMB121.21 trillion, and the total line of green credit granted reached RMB59,056 million. Ping An is also continuing to drive its “Ping An Rural Communities Support” initiative in China, with RMB24,905 million in poverty alleviation funds granted to date. The Group has also supported the COVID-19 pandemic control efforts in China, with support measures such as insurance protection, medical support and external donations. The Group’s total amount of material and cash donations has exceeded RMB175 million.

In 2020, Ping An’s brand value continues to increase: the Group ranked 7th in Forbes Global 2000 list and 38th in BrandZ™ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list, maintaining its top position among global insurance brands.

Other Chinese enterprises in the top 30 in the 2020 Fortune Global 500 list include Sinopec Group (2nd place), State Grid Corporation of China (3rd), China National Petroleum (4th), China State Construction Engineering (18th), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (24th), Hon Hai Precision Industry (26th) and China Construction Bank (30th).

Business Summary

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. is a personal financial services provider.

The Company provides insurance, banking, investment, and Internet finance products and services.

The Company operates its businesses through four segments.

The Insurance segment provides life insurance and property insurance, including term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, automobile and health insurance.

The Banking segment is engaged in loan and intermediary businesses with corporate customers and retail business.

The Assets management segment is engaged in security, trust and other assets management businesses, including investment, brokerage, trading and asset management services.

The Internet Financing segment is engaged in the provision of Internet finance products and services.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Sideways.

The projected upper bound is: 85.94.

The projected lower bound is: 79.10.

The projected closing price is: 82.52.

Candlesticks

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 4 white candles and 6 black candles for a net of 2 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 19 white candles and 31 black candles for a net of 12 black candles.

An inverted hammer occurred. If this occurs during a downtrend (which appears to be the case with PING AN) it implies a reversal. Look for a confirmation of the reversal on the bar.

A long upper shadow occurred. This is typically a bearish signal (particularly when it occurs near a high price level, at resistance level, or when the security is overbought).

A shooting star occurred (a shooting star has a small real body near the bottom of the candle and a long upper shadow). During an uptrend the long upper shadow indicates that the bears are gaining control and a top may occur.

A spinning top occurred (a spinning top is a candle with a small real body). Spinning tops identify a session in which there is little price action (as defined by the difference between the open and the close). During a rally or near new highs, a spinning top can be a sign that prices are losing momentum and the bulls may be in trouble.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 42.3729. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 8 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 46.60. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 20 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 3. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a buy 5 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 17 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

PING AN closed up 0.400 at 82.400. Volume was 24% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 28% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 82.350 83.750 82.250 82.400 26,424,852

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bearish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 82.40 82.45 85.35 Volatility: 16 26 28 Volume: 24,736,566 36,716,556 33,403,294

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

PING AN is currently 3.5% below its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume out of 2318.HK (mildly bearish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on 2318.HK and have had this outlook for the last 10 periods.