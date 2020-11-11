Pfizer Vs President Trump’s ‘Operation Warp Speed’

#PresidentTrump #Pfizer #COVID #vaccine

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) of the drug makers racing to develop a COVID vaccine, on Tuesday backtracked after distancing itself from President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed.

Monday, Pfizer said an early analysis of its trial suggested the vaccine was robustly effective in preventing the coronavirus. The announcement was followed by Tweets from several Trump Administration officials taking credit for its development.

“HUGE NEWS: Thanks to the public-private partnership forged by President @realDonaldTrump, @pfizer announced its Coronavirus Vaccine trial is EFFECTIVE, preventing infection in 90% of its volunteers,” Vice President Mike Pence Tweeted Monday.

“Thanks to the tireless work of Operation Warp Speed and the partnership it struck with Pfizer, HHS & the Military in July to support distribution + logistics, Pfizer can massively scale production and nationwide delivery of +100 M doses of the vaccine!” Ivanka Trump Tweeted.

Pfizer’s Kathrin Jansen, the company’s vice president for vaccine research, said it was never “part of the Warp Speed. We have never taken any money from the US government, or from anyone.”

But the company in July agreed to sell at least 100-M doses of its vaccine to the federal government for $1.95-B.

On Tuesday, Pfizer spokesperson Sharon Castillo that the company is part of Operation Warp Speed.

“Pfizer is one of various vaccine manufacturers participating in Operation Warp Speed as a supplier of a potential COVID-19 vaccine,” Ms. Castillo said in an e-Mail. “While Pfizer did reach an advanced purchase agreement with the US government, the company did not accept funding for the research and development process. All the investment for R&D was made by Pfizer at risk…”

