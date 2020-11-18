Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) Vaccine Ready for Regulators Proves 95% Effective, Has $1.95-B Deal with US Government

Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) Vaccine Ready for Regulators Proves 95% Effective, Has $1.95-B Deal with US Government

While the results of Pfizer’s Phase 3 trial is now known, as part of Operation Warp Speed the drug giant has already struck a $1.95-B deal with the US Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense to provide Americans with 100-M doses of its COVID-19 vaccine after it is licensed at no cost to recipients with an option for 500-M additional doses. The agreement is part of President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed.

Pfizer and BioNTech have a deal with the UK government for 30-M initial doses.

The FDA’s guidance for a vaccine to receive Emergency Use Authorization requires only a median of 2 months of safety data following the 2nd dose, which Pfizer expects by the 3rd wk of November and start its pilot delivery program as it us 95% effective.

At that point, they are hoping to bring the experimental vaccine to market, with promises to produce up to 50-M vaccine doses in Y 2020 and up to 1.3-B doses, globally, in Y 2021.

Upon Pfizer’s announcement that their vaccine showed 90% effectiveness, shares rose 16%.

If and when the vaccine does become available, be sure to carefully weigh the risks Vs the benefits before making a choice of whether or not to receive it.

It may help in your decision to know that if you are under 40 anni, your risk of dying from COVID-19 is just 0.01%, meaning you have a 99.99% chance of surviving the infection, and you could improve that to 99.999% if you are metabolically flexible and vitamin D replete.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively

