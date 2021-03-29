Optimize Energy & Fight Fatigue

Optimize Energy & Fight Fatigue

#energy #fatigue #TRE

TRE (time-restricted eating), is 1 of the most effective ways to optimize your energy and combat fatigue. As it improves your mitochondrial health and metabolic flexibility

TRE is a form of intermittent fasting in which you restrict all of your food intake to a certain number of consecutive hrs each day. Keeping your eating to a window of 6 to 8 hrs a day is an achievable goal for most people

Your food intake, which impacts the circadian rhythm of your gut microbiome, and other circadian rhythms are intricately connected, and the more you can realign these circadian rhythms, the better your whole body will function, including your mitochondria

You also need to remove dietary and lifestyle factors that cause the energy depletion in the 1st place. Electromagnetic field exposure from the TV is one environmental factor. Leaky gut, caused by lectins in your diet, is another factor to addressed

When food particles are able to cross your gut lining, they cause chronic inflammation that requires a lot of energy to combat, thus causing fatigue and general malaise.

The importance of exercise.

When you work your muscles, especially the big muscle groups, myokines are produced, which help grow new brain cells and aid your mitochondria. However, contrary to popular opinion, you do not need to exercise continuously for 30 to 60 mins daily: Walking up and down stairs for a min may be as effective as walking 10 mins on a level surface.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively

