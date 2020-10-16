One Master primed to go one better in Champions Sprint

Final field of 17 entered for sprinting showpiece at QIPCO British Champions Day

Record-breaking mare One Master and strong ante-post favourite Dream Of Dreams are among a final field of 17 for the £391,260 QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes.

One Master made history at Longchamp this month when becoming the first triple winner of the Group 1 Prix de la Foret but success at the highest level in Great Britain has proved tantalisingly out of her reach.

History at Longchamp!



The 6yo ONE MASTER wins her third Prix De La Foret under that man @PCBOUDOT



What a star she's been for the Haggas team!



🎥 @AtTheRaces



pic.twitter.com/yhe0x7Fzzh — Champions Series (@ChampionsSeries) October 4, 2020

Her near-misses in British Group 1 contests include her second place in last year’s Champions Sprint, when she chased home Donjuan Triumphant. She had Brando (fourth), Speak In Colours (sixth), Cape Byron (twelfth), The Tin Man (thirteenth) and Dream Of Dreams (sixteenth) behind on that occasion and meets them all again.

Dream Of Dreams was not at his best 12 months ago but has been in superb fettle this term, finishing runner-up in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes (beaten a head, as had been the case in 2019) before running away with the Group 2 Unibet Hungerford Stakes at Newbury and then following up in the Group 1 Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock, when he won at the main expense of Glen Shiel. Art Power (fourth), The Tin Man (sixth), Lope Y Fernandez (seventh) and Brando (ninth) finished further adrift of him.

Dream Of Dreams is unbeaten in two starts when partnered by Oisin Murphy, the champion jockey, and, if successful, will provide Stoute, who is 75 next week, with a first success on QIPCO British Champions Day.

Oxted provided Roger Teal and Cieren Fallon with a day to cherish when landing the Darley July Cup at Newmarket this summer. The pair had never previously enjoyed a Group 1 success but Oxted won in commanding style and, having had only nine races, remains open to improvement.

The same trainer-owner combination behind Donjuan Triumphant, Andrew Balding and King Power Racing, will be represented by Happy Power, who landed the Group 2 Godolphin Stud & Stable Staff Awards Challenge Stakes in good style at Newmarket last week. The King Power silks will also be carried by Art Power.

Onassis, trained by Charlie Fellowes, and Jouska, trained by Henry Candy, won at Newmarket last weekend and were supplemented at a cost of £25,000 on Monday.

The Tin Man, the 2016 winner, makes his sixth successive appearance in the race, while at the other end of the spectrum, Starman, who only made his debut in July, has impressed in winning each of his three races and is an exciting contender for Ed Walker. Chiefofchiefs and the consistent Sonaiyla complete the line-up.

WHAT THEY SAY

Oisin Murphy, the rider of Dream Of Dreams

“He’s off the back off a Group 1 win this time round following the Sprint Cup at Haydock and if he goes there in the same form he starts as favourite and will hopefully take a bit of beating. It would be nice to win another Group 1 for Sir Michael Stoute and winning on QIPCO British Champions Day is a fantastic feeling.”

Tim Easterby, the trainer of Art Power

“He’s been in great form since Haydock and we are very happy with him. He goes well on the track, loves the track and we’ve trained him for the race, so it’s fingers crossed. He’s got the right temperament, quality and class and he will be an even better horse next year.”

Archie Watson, the trainer of Glen Shiel

“I’ve been delighted with Glen Shiel since Haydock. His work into Ascot has been very good and I hope he can run another huge race.”

Aidan O’Brien, trainer of Lope Y Fernandez

“The plan was to go for the Prix de le Foret [over seven furlongs at Longchamp] and then maybe to the Breeders’ Cup Mile. When he didn’t have the run [in France] we left him in the Sprint thinking the ground might be heavy and that the six furlongs would nearly turn into a seven-furlong race. He seems to be in good form and the view is to run him in the Breeders’ Cup Mile after this. We’ve always thought he’s a smart horse but just not been sure about his trip.”

Roger Teal, the trainer of Oxted

“He looks amazing and is still keeping his coat, which is great. He’s training really well and seems to have that mojo back and we’re really happy with him. He’s had a massive impact on the yard, putting us right in the shop window. Winning a Group 1 was amazing and hopefully we’ve got a few more to come. It’s probably in the last 48 hours when the pressure gets to you a bit, and you start looking at the rest of the field, but to be fair I suppose they will be doing the same looking at our horse and worrying about him this time.”

Cieren Fallon, the jockey of Oxted

“It’s a great opportunity for me, riding a horse with a very live chance on QIPCO British Champions Day. I’m very lucky to be in this position with a wonderful horse. Mr Teal and the team have done a brilliant job to get him where he is today and I’m looking forward to it. He’s got to go in as one of the favourites after what he’s done this year, he’s beaten most of his rivals in the Sprint category already. He’s only had two runs this year so will be going into the race fresh.”