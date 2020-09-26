O’lonhro Victoria’s Best Value Sire

O’Lonhro has gotten off to a good start at stud with his first few crops producing Mamzelle Tess, the winner of six and Group placed, stakes placed O’Lonera – also a 6-time winner with over half a million in the bank – O’Lonh Star (6 wins), Big Reel (6 wins), O’ So Hazy (5 wins). All up … nearly 70 winners of circa $4 million.

That’s pedigree and performance AND excellent value with his fee just $4,400 inc. GST.

A cracking individual who is renowned for throwing them to type, O’Lonhro was unbeaten in his two starts as a 3YO before capping his career at four with a victory in the time honoured Group Two Chelmsford Stakes (emulating his sire and beating home Group One Doncaster Handicap winner, Triple Honour), along with a second in the Group Two Warwick Stakes.

Earning the title of “Best Victorian Stallion Under $10,000,” in 2017 O’Lonhro was recognized for the great job he has been doing for those in the owner/breeder market.

