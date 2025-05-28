Nvidia’s Q1 Earnings $NVDA

Nvidia’s Q1 Earnings

By Shayne Heffernan

As Nvidia prepares to release its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 after market close today, May 28, 2025, at 09:24 AM +07, the tech world is on edge. The AI chip leader has navigated a turbulent year, from export control challenges to new Middle East opportunities, and this report could be a pivotal moment for its stock trajectory. With Nvidia’s dominance in the AI chip market and strategic pivots, this isn’t just an earnings call—it’s a glimpse into the future of AI innovation.

The Context: A Year of Highs and Lows

Nvidia’s stock has been a rollercoaster in 2025. The Trump administration’s ban on H20 chip shipments to China and looming semiconductor tariffs posed significant challenges, yet a last-minute reprieve from Washington’s AI diffusion rule eased some pressure on GPU sales to certain regions. Meanwhile, major Middle East deals, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, announced during Trump’s regional visit, have bolstered Nvidia’s prospects. Analysts expect China revenue to hit $6.2 billion for Q1, a 150% surge from $2.4 billion last year, despite export constraints. The Middle East partnerships are a wildcard, potentially offsetting China’s headwinds by tapping into deep-pocketed clients hungry for AI infrastructure.

According to the finance card above, Nvidia’s stock is currently at $135.50 as of May 27, 2025, up 3.21% from the previous day’s close of $131.29. The stock has gained 24.48% over the past month, reflecting renewed investor confidence after a dip earlier in the year. However, it remains up only 8.74% year-to-date, underperforming the S&P 500’s gains, as noted in recent Yahoo Finance reports. The market is jittery—options traders predict a 7.4% swing post-earnings, reflecting uncertainty around China, tariffs, and global AI demand. Posts on X show mixed sentiment, with some investors noting a tight trading range of $131–137 in the lead-up to the report, signaling compression and potential volatility.

Earnings Prediction: A Strong Showing with Caveats

Wall Street anticipates Nvidia to report revenue of $43 billion, a 65% year-over-year increase, driven by soaring demand for AI-driven data center solutions. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are pegged at $0.73, according to TipRanks, up 19% from last year’s $0.61. However, some analysts, like those at Nasdaq, project a higher EPS of $0.82, while UBS Securities, cited by Kiplinger, expects $0.92. I’m leaning toward the higher end—Nvidia has a history of exceeding expectations, and I predict revenue will hit $44.5 billion, fueled by robust China sales and early contributions from Middle East partnerships. EPS could reach $0.90, reflecting operational efficiency and strong demand for the Blackwell architecture, which generated $11 billion in Q4 2025 alone, per Nvidia’s last earnings report.

The China export restrictions remain a concern. A $5.5 billion write-off of H20 inventory, as noted by Morningstar, signals headwinds, but Nvidia’s pivot to cheaper Blackwell chips for China could mitigate losses. Positive guidance on Middle East deals—potentially worth billions—might further offset these challenges, especially with Saudi Arabia’s Humain partnership highlighting Nvidia’s strategic importance in U.S. trade negotiations, according to Kiplinger.

Price Prediction: A Post-Earnings Surge

With Nvidia’s stock at $135.50, a 7.4% swing could see it move between $125.48 and $145.52. Given my revenue and EPS predictions, I believe Nvidia will beat expectations, sparking a rally. I predict the stock will surge to $152 post-earnings, a 12% jump, driven by strong results, optimistic Middle East commentary, and renewed confidence in Nvidia’s AI dominance. TipRanks notes an average 12-month price target of $164.21, suggesting a 21% upside, while WallStreetZen forecasts a $173.58 target by May 2026, supporting the bullish outlook. Nvidia’s forward earnings multiple of 29.2, as per Forbes, is attractive compared to the tech sector’s 44, making it a compelling buy.

Risks remain. If guidance disappoints—particularly on China or tariff impacts—the stock could dip to $128. Environmental concerns around AI chip manufacturing, highlighted by TipRanks, could also temper enthusiasm, as energy-intensive production in East Asia draws scrutiny.

A Legacy in the Making

Nvidia isn’t just a chipmaker; it’s the backbone of the AI revolution, fueling innovations from ChatGPT to autonomous vehicles. This earnings report is a chance for Nvidia to prove it can navigate geopolitical headwinds while capitalizing on global AI demand. If it delivers, it could leap past Microsoft to become the world’s most valuable company, as some analysts predict.

To investors and tech enthusiasts: Nvidia is a stock to watch. Its Q1 report could break it out of its recent trading range, as noted on X, and set the stage for a new rally. This is the future of tech. This is Nvidia. And this is just the beginning.

Shayne Heffernan is a global markets analyst and commentator with a focus on emerging economies and strategic investments.