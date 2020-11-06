November 2020 Maiden winners

Every week, and over the course of each month, we update the review of the maiden winners on France Galop racecourses, an opportunity to discover the rising stars of French racing …

BERNEUIL (g3), (IRE) by Lope de Vega ex Derivatives (Dansili)

€20,000 Prix de la Chapelle Saint-Pierre (Maiden 3-year-olds, 1,300m/6.5f AWT), November 6, Chantilly

Owners: Antoine Gilibert & Carlos&Yves Lerner (€10,000 in prizemoney + Irish-born, Frenchbred, €5,400 provision on 60% Owners’ Premiums )

Antoine Gilibert & Carlos&Yves Lerner Trainers: Carlos&Yves Lerner

Carlos&Yves Lerner Breeder: Écurie La Vallée Martigny (€1,394 in Breeders’Premiums – non-French sire, 8.5%))

Écurie La Vallée Martigny Rider: Eddy Hardouin

Demolition job operated by Berneuil (Lope de Vega), who left his best rival Cuban Meatball (Camacho) to take the second place at 6.5 lengths …

It was the third race run by the gelding owned by Antoine Gilibert and his trainers. The colt started off with a 7th place in September last year. Castrated at the end of June, he returned to Fontainebleau (4th) and started here for the first time over an all-weather track.

He was bought for € 40,000 at the Deauville sales in October by his trainers. His sister by Gleneagles made € 60,000 a year later in August. Their dam Derivatives (Dansili), bred by Darley out of a Nassau Stakes (Gr1) winner, won a race in Dieppe before entering stud. Sold twice in a row, she first made € 48,000, barren, in Deauville, then carrying to Sea the Stars – no less! – at Tattersalls a year later, she reached £135,000.

GOLD FAMILY (f2), FRA by Belardo and Modern Family (Excellent Art)

€22,000 Prix de la Seigneurerie (Unraced 2-year-olds, 1,300m/6.5f, AWT), November 6, Chantilly

Owners: Bernard Giraudon & Écurie Ascot (€11,000 in prizemoney + €5,940 provision on 60% Owners’ Premiums)

Trainers: Didier & Pauline Prod’homme

Didier & Pauline Prod’homme Breeder: ÉcurieAscot (€1,439 in Breeders’ Premiums, non-French sire – 8.5%)

ÉcurieAscot Rider: Hugo Journiac

Twelve runners including seven fillies and two geldings were at the start. Always well placed behind the leaders, Invincible Ibra (Anjaal) and a keen Allez Burrows (Goken), Gold Family (Belardo) had to be held quite a while before finally being able to have her run as Much Style (Vendôme Style) was unable to make any progress on her side. The two leaders were still fighting for the win when finally Gold Family got her way and came by We Get By (Brazen Beau) outside, whom she beat in the final thirty yards. Back finished Go Burrows, a clear third.

Gold Family was in in the Goffs Arqana breeze-up sale in July but she was withdrawn.

She is the second foal out of Modern Family (Excellent Art), sister to the Prix Robert Papin (Gr2) winner Family One (Dubai Destination). She also won at Saint-Malo and was second in an Italian Listed, from a family loaded with speed.

The mare foaled an Ultra colt in 2019.

FAR ROCKAWAY (f3), GB by Frankel ex Darinza (Dalakhani)

€20,000 Prix Poliglote (Maiden 3-year-olds, 2,100m/10.5f), November 3, Saint-Cloud

Owner: SAS Racing D (Prizemoney: €10,000 – UK-bred, no Owners’ premium)

SAS Racing D Trainer: Philippe Decouz

Philippe Decouz Breeder: Apple Tree Stud ( UK-bred, no Breeders’ premium)

Apple Tree Stud Rider: Thomas Trullier

Sold for £ 13,000 this summer at the Newmarket sales after taking three places in four outings in England, Far Rockaway (Frankel) finished seventh on his French debut after a nine-month absence. For this second outing on the Continent, she hit the mark rather easily, controlling her best rival, Bouvardia (Motivator), in the last three hundred yards.

According to Tattersalls, Far Rockaway’s dam Darinza (Dalakhani), bred by Princess Zahra Aga Khan, gave birth to a 2-year-old colt by Kingman and then another male by Churchill. She is a sister to the classic winner Darjina (Zamindar). It is also the family of the young and promising sire Almanzor.

ES LA VIDA (f2), GER by Soldier Hollow ex Exotic Rose (Manduro)

€22,000 Prix Douve (Unraced 2-year-old fillies, 1,500m/7.5f), November 3, Saint-Cloud

Owner: Bernd Dietel (Prizemoney: €11,000 – German-bred, no Owners’ premium)

Bernd Dietel Trainer: Francis-Henri Graffard

Francis-Henri Graffard Breeders: Thomas Jordan & Bernd Dietel ( German-bred, no Breeders’ premium)

Thomas Jordan & Bernd Dietel Rider: Cristian Demuro

Rather a clear verdict at the end of this 12-beginner race. Always well placed, Es la Vida (Soldier Hollow) gradually moved closer through the expanding field early in the home stretch and was able to keep out of reach of Belle Évasion (Evasive), who lost ground by going to get early off the bend towards the Stands side. Still, she was clearly beaten by a length and a half despite her female rider claiming an allowance. Always close to the leaders, Ricla (Adlerflug) stayed on a good third at three lengths.

Es La Vida is a full sister – and a stablemate – to the good Emoji (Soldier Hollow), winner of the Prix La Camargo (L) and second in the Prix Vanteaux (Gr3) in the spring of a failed 2020 campaign. Es la Vida was bought back for just € 3,000 last year at the Baden-Baden sales. Fun fact: the sisters of Es La Vida and Ricla failed in the same card in the Prix Isola Bella (L).

MIDTOWN (c2), GB par Dubawi et First City (Diktat)

Prix Antivari (Unraced 2-year-old colts & geldings, 1,500m/7.5f), November 3, Saint-Cloud

Owner: Godolphin (Prizemoney: €11,000 – UK-bred, no Owners’ premium)

Godolphin Trainer: André Fabre

André Fabre Breeder: Rabbah Bloodstock ( UK-bred, no Breeders’ premium)

Rabbah Bloodstock Rider: Hugo Besnier

Godolphin had not won a Parisian or Deauville maiden since September 23. Oddly enough, the “blues” also fail to do so last year throughout October before resuming their success in November.

This time, it is in Midtown (Dubawi) that the International behemoth owes this resumption with a 9-length success at the expense of one of the leaders in the race, Crowdfunding (Siyouni).

The allowance of his apprentice was not really needed here!! Indeed, the colt completely demolished the field in the last 2 furlongs.

Midtown was paid £ 200,000 as a yearling at the Newmarket sales. His dam First City (Diktat) is a Group 2 winner in Meydan and dam of a Group 3 placed in Meydan. She also finished third in the Falmouth Stakes (Gr1) won by Timepiece and fourth shortly after in one of Goldikova’s Rothschild (Gr1) wins.