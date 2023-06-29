The North Carolina House of Representatives recently passed a bill to commission a study on holding Bitcoin. The bill, which was sponsored by Republican Representative John Szoka, was passed unanimously.

Szoka is a longtime supporter of Bitcoin and has said that he believes it is a “viable investment” and a “hedge against inflation.” He is also a member of the Bitcoin Foundation, a non-profit organization that promotes the use of Bitcoin.

According to Quiver Quant, Szoka has held between 100 and 1,000 Bitcoin since 2017. The value of his Bitcoin holdings has fluctuated wildly over the years, but as of March 8, 2023, they were worth approximately $4.5 million.

Another North Carolina lawmaker who is a Bitcoin supporter is Democratic Governor Roy Cooper. Cooper has said that he is “open to the idea” of North Carolina investing in Bitcoin. He has also said that he is “interested in learning more about Bitcoin” and its potential benefits.

According to the same website, Cooper has held between 10 and 100 Bitcoin since 2018. The value of his Bitcoin holdings has also fluctuated wildly over the years, but as of March 8, 2023, they were worth approximately $450,000.

The passage of the bill in North Carolina is a sign that the Bitcoin revolution is gaining momentum. More and more lawmakers around the world are coming to see the potential of Bitcoin and are starting to invest in it.

If you are interested in getting involved in the Bitcoin revolution, here are a few things you can do:

Open an account with a trusted exchange. There are many different exchanges where you can buy and sell Bitcoin. Some of the most popular exchanges include KXCO, and XT Exchange. When choosing an exchange, it is important to do your research and choose one that is reputable and has a good track record of security.

There are many different exchanges where you can buy and sell Bitcoin. Some of the most popular exchanges include KXCO, and XT Exchange. When choosing an exchange, it is important to do your research and choose one that is reputable and has a good track record of security. Buy Bitcoin using your fiat currency. Once you have opened an account with an exchange, you can buy Bitcoin using your fiat currency (like US dollars or euros). You can do this by depositing fiat currency into your exchange account and then using those funds to buy Bitcoin.

Once you have opened an account with an exchange, you can buy Bitcoin using your fiat currency (like US dollars or euros). You can do this by depositing fiat currency into your exchange account and then using those funds to buy Bitcoin. Store your Bitcoin in a secure wallet. Once you have bought Bitcoin, you need to store it in a secure wallet. There are many different types of Bitcoin wallets available, so you can choose one that best suits your needs. Some of the most popular wallets include hardware wallets (like the Ledger Nano S or the Trezor), software wallets (like Electrum or Mycelium), and online wallets (like KXCO and XT Exchange).

Once you have bought Bitcoin, you need to store it in a secure wallet. There are many different types of Bitcoin wallets available, so you can choose one that best suits your needs. Some of the most popular wallets include hardware wallets (like the Ledger Nano S or the Trezor), software wallets (like Electrum or Mycelium), and online wallets (like KXCO and XT Exchange). Start learning about Bitcoin and the blockchain technology. Bitcoin is a complex technology, so it is important to start learning about it before you invest any money. There are many resources available online and in libraries that can help you learn more about Bitcoin and the blockchain technology.

The Bitcoin revolution is just beginning, and there is still a lot of potential for growth.

About John Szoka

John Szoka is a Republican member of the North Carolina House of Representatives. He represents the 20th district, which includes parts of Cabarrus and Rowan counties. Szoka is a businessman and farmer. He is also a longtime supporter of Bitcoin and has said that he believes it is a “viable investment” and a “hedge against inflation.”

About Roy Cooper

Roy Cooper is the 75th and current governor of North Carolina. He is a Democrat. Cooper has said that he is “open to the idea” of North Carolina investing in Bitcoin. He has also said that he is “interested in learning more about Bitcoin” and its potential benefits.

Other North Carolina Lawmakers Who Hold Bitcoin

In addition to Szoka and Cooper, there are a few other North Carolina lawmakers who have publicly disclosed that they hold Bitcoin. These include:

Representative David Lewis (R-Harnett) has held between 100 and 1,000 Bitcoin since at least 2017.

Representative Deb Butler (D-New Hanover) has held between 10 and 100 Bitcoin since at least 2017.

Senator Jeff Tarte (R-Chatham) has held between 10 and 100 Bitcoin since at least 2017.

The fact that these lawmakers are holding Bitcoin is a sign that the cryptocurrency is gaining acceptance among mainstream politicians. It is also a sign that these lawmakers believe in the potential of Bitcoin to revolutionize the financial system.