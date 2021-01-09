Nio’s Rally Wont Stop

$NIO Day should include multiple meaningful product and business updates.

NIO closed up 4.640 at 58.920. Volume was 49% above average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 25% wider than normal.

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

NIO gapped up today (bullish) on normal volume. Possibility of a Runaway Gap which usually signifies a continuation of the trend. Four types of price gaps exist – Common, Breakaway, Runaway, and Exhaustion. Gaps acts as support/resistance.



NIO is currently 193.1% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume into NIO (mildly bullish).

Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on NIO and have had this outlook for the last 1 periods.

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).



During the past 10 bars, there have been 7 white candles and 3 black candles for a net of 4 white candles.

During the past 50 bars, there have been 29 white candles and 21 black candles for a net of 8 white candles.

A rising window occurred (where the top of the previous shadow is below the bottom of the current shadow).

This usually implies a continuation of a bullish trend. There have been 5 rising windows in the last 50 candles–this makes the current rising window even more bullish.