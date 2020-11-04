NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Leading Edge of Renewable Energy Innovation

$NEE #NextEra #Renewable #Energy #Joe #Biden #Win #President

NextEra Energy

Ticker: NYSE:NEE

Price: $76.02

Recommendation: Buy

NextEra Energy Outlook

Electric utility stock NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is on the leading edge of renewable energy innovation. No utility is currently generating more capacity from solar or wind power than NextEra. The lack of competition has been pivotal in driving down its electricity generation costs.

Though these investments in renewables aren’t cheap, NextEra’s growth rate is considerably higher than those of its peers. Plus, its industry leadership puts the company on track to front-run any potential policy changes in Washington, D.C., regarding fossil fuel usage by utilities.

Business Summary

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is a holding company.

The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

Its segments include FPL and NEER. Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is a rate-regulated electric utility engaged primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida.

NEER is a diversified clean energy company with a business strategy that emphasizes the development, acquisition and operation of long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable projects.

NEER owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

The projected upper bound is: 79.81.

The projected lower bound is: 72.44.

The projected closing price is: 76.13.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 3 white candles and 6 black candles for a net of 3 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 24 white candles and 25 black candles for a net of 1 black candles.

A spinning top occurred (a spinning top is a candle with a small real body). Spinning tops identify a session in which there is little price action (as defined by the difference between the open and the close). During a rally or near new highs, a spinning top can be a sign that prices are losing momentum and the bulls may be in trouble.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 55.7550. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a buy 1 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 58.81. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 66 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 108.This is an overbought reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses below 100. The last signal was a buy 1 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 9 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

NEXTERA ENERGY closed up 0.890 at 76.020. Volume was 25% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 51% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 76.050 76.920 75.400 76.020 1,527,693

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 75.00 72.19 65.38 Volatility: 24 33 55 Volume: 1,888,867 2,056,872 2,794,542

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

NEXTERA ENERGY is currently 16.3% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of NEE.N at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on NEE.N and have had this outlook for the last 22 periods.